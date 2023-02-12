He chose his path as a teenager, becoming passionate about the subject thanks to the biology and chemistry teacher. Today, after a long course of study, it is co-protagonist of a discovery that can give new hope to women suffering from breast cancer.

She is Martina Musella, 33 years old, born and raised in Guidonia Montecelio, currently a researcher at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome, signatory of an Italian study that has revealed the mechanism by which breast cancer resists treatment.

This is a study conducted between Catholic University of Romee Italian Institute for Genomic Medicine at FPO-IRCCS Candiolo of Turin, funded by AIRC Foundation e Ministry of Healththe results of which were published in the journal Nature Immunology.

Martina Musella e Antonella Sistigo – in collaboration with Ilio Vitale of the “Candiolo” – conducted the study at the section of General Pathology and Clinical Pathology directed by Maria Ruggerocoming to find that the mechanism of drug resistance by breast cancer is generated due to a protein called “KDM1B”.

In laboratory experiments it has been seen that blocking KDM1B prevents the formation of cancer stem cells and increases the effectiveness of the therapy.

According to experts, the discovery could provide a solution for the approximately 15% of patients currently unresponsive to treatment.

Only daughter of a Marshal of the Air Force and of one clerkMartina Musella grew up at Guidonia crossroads and is an alumna of the Scientific high school “Ettore Majorana” of viale Roma.

After high school you are first Graduated in Biotechnology at the University “La Sapienza” of Rome, therefore he obtained a Master’s Degree in Medical Biotechnology and finally played the Ph.D always at “La Sapienza” in Tumor Immunology.

He began his scientific career at theHigher Institute of Health and has collaborated with the“Regina Elena” Institute.

A life spent in the fight against cancer culminating in the important discovery as a researcher at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

Today Martina Musella lives in Tivoli Terme and is the mother of an 8-month-old baby.

Doctor Musella, how did this discovery come about?

“This discovery stems from an intense research activity, which lasted 7 years, which I want to underline was mainly carried out by a group of brilliant young women, some of whom are also mothers.

By studying different types of solid tumors, including breast cancer, we have identified a new mechanism through which the tumor evolves during chemotherapy and acquires the ability to resist the therapy itself and become invisible to the immune system. In particular, through various and innovative experimental strategies we have demonstrated that tumor cells affected by chemotherapy, before dying, release “alarms” into the tumor microenvironment, such as type I interferons, which instead of alerting and activating the patient’s immune system ( as it should happen) are responsible for reprogramming the tumor cells that are still alive (which have escaped chemotherapy) into tumor stem cells, i.e. cells capable of feeding cancer, making it more aggressive, metastatic and capable of resisting therapeutic treatment and give relapses of the disease.

This drug resistance mechanism is generated by the activation of a protein known as KDM1b capable of controlling and regulating gene expression.

Our discovery has been validated on animal models of the disease and also on different cohorts of patients whose data are available on public databases”.

What does this discovery represent in the fight against cancer? Can it be considered a hope of recovery for women with breast cancer?

“While this discovery identifies a negative mechanism on the one hand, it also offers a new therapeutic opportunity.

In fact, the protein we have identified is a new potential target that can be specially targeted and switched off (for example with a combined therapy with standard chemotherapy and immunotherapies) to prevent the formation and expansion of cancer stem cells and thus overcome the great obstacle of therapeutic resistance.

To achieve this, it will be necessary to carry out further clinical studies, but our discovery certainly lays the foundations for giving new hope to women suffering from breast cancer”.

When and why did you choose to be a researcher? What did you dream of doing when you were in high school?

“Already in high school I chose to be a researcher and for this I have to thank my biology and chemistry teacher Simonetta Mari.

It made me passionate about the world of science, especially the field of genetic engineering. This is why I decided to enroll in the Sapienza Biotechnology degree course.

During the years of study at the university I then increasingly approached the branch of oncology, therefore I continued with the master’s degree in medical biotechnology and with the doctorate in tumor immunology.

I find cancer a very fascinating and above all stimulating field. I consider it a continuous challenge.

For each new approved therapy, the tumor finds a way to escape it, and this thing has always pushed me to continue studying.

I chose to be a researcher to make a small contribution to the fight against this evil, which unfortunately is the evil of the century”.