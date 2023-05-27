Guild health insurance: The GKV needs new ways for a sustainable financial reform

Not V

Berlin (ots)

A solid and sustainable financial reform for statutory health insurance (SHI) must now be put on the table by the Federal Ministry of Health without delay. This was presented by the guild health insurance funds during a discussion on the financial situation with the chairwoman of the GKV umbrella organization, Dr. Doris Pfeiffer, at today’s general meeting of the IKK eV. The guild health insurance companies (IKKn) criticize that stable financing of the GKV is not in sight. On the contrary, it seems further away than last year. The GKV Financial Stabilization Act (GKV-FinStG) from October 2022 did not show any viable future prospects. Experts are expecting a lower deficit for next year than in 2023. But this should not be interpreted as an all-clear, according to the IKKn. Everything is open again for 2025 and an increasing deficit in the statutory health insurance is already foreseeable. “Supply structures must be reformed, over-, under- and incorrect supplies reduced,” demands Pfeiffer. “Sustainable financing is not possible without structural reforms.” According to the CEO, this is due to the demographically caused labor shortage.

Hans-Jürgen Müller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the IKK eV, states that in the past the federal, state and local governments have withdrawn too much from their responsibility for financing the statutory health insurance system. Non-insurance benefits should not be borne solely by the contributors, i.e. the insured and employers. “Sustainable statutory health insurance financing can only succeed if the burden is shared fairly!”, the CEO clarifies. He points out that sustainable financing concepts already exist: “In August 2022, the guild health insurance companies presented an income-based concept for financing the GKV.” This is based on three building blocks. “The readjustment and dynamization of the federal subsidy for the compensation of non-insurance services, the broadening of the income base of the GKV through a participation of the GKV in health and environment-related steering taxes in the form of a special levy and the move away from the sole wage cost model through the participation of the digital or platform economy the costs of social insurance,” explains Müller.

But the guild health insurance funds have also drawn up a position paper for the expenditure side, which was adopted at today’s general meeting. “In this paper, we, the guild health insurance companies, are targeting three factors,” explains Hans Peter Wollseifer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IKK eV service providers and, last but not least, it’s about focusing on quality instead of returns.” For efficient and good service provision, a stronger control option is needed in order to be able to better support patients in the event of illness. Here, the guild health insurance companies rely, among other things, on family doctor-centred care (HzV), but also on the possibilities resulting from the consistent use of telemedicine.

“Control also includes the health insurance companies’ options for action and control in relation to the provision of services,” explains Wollseifer. “The guild health insurance funds are concerned with regaining inspection rights in the hospital sector as well as tendering and negotiation options wherever it is possible with a view to the quality of service provision.” In the price negotiations, the basic wage sum orientation must be anchored again. In addition, the catalog of services must be cleaned up from the point of view of evidence. Wollseifer continues: “Neither in the outpatient nor in the inpatient area should the treatment of patients be purely profit-oriented.”

Both IKK board chairmen agree: “Everyone involved in the healthcare system must be aware of their responsibility for long-term financing of high-performance health insurance; the federal and state governments must fulfill their obligation to provide services of general interest. The planned provisional financing in the inpatient area should also come from tax and not from contribution funds.” With these measures on the income and expenditure side, as well as with the implementation of the guaranteed compensation of benefits for people receiving basic income and also the reduction of value added tax on medicines demanded by health insurance companies, the GKV finances could be sustainably strengthened.

The managing director of the IKK eV, Jürgen Hohnl, agrees with the board members: “A permanent stabilization of the GKV finances must be put on a different footing, otherwise the health system will hit the wall. The discussion that is currently flaring up again about raising the contribution assessment ceiling in the GKV is far too short-sighted!”, he explains and argues that only the contributors would be burdened here without structural reforms being implemented.

The guild health insurance companies are now urgently waiting for the proposal for sustainable financing from the Federal Ministry of Health, which will be announced by the end of May. They hope that the proposals of the guild health insurance funds will be heard in the forthcoming draft bill, both in terms of income and expenditure.

Note for editors:

The position paper on expenditure control in the GKV can be downloaded here: https://ots.de/7uWNeF

About the IKK eV:

The IKK eV represents the interests of guild health insurance funds at federal level. The association was founded in 2008 with the aim of representing the interests of its members and their 5.1 million insured vis-à-vis all key stakeholders in the healthcare system. The IKK eV includes the BIG direct healthy, the IKK Brandenburg and Berlin, the IKK classic, the IKK – The Innovation Fund, the IKK healthy plus and the IKK Südwest.

Original content from: IKK eV, transmitted by news aktuell