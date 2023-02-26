The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sees a possible risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome with the vaccino Pfizer for the elderly people and asked the company to conduct a safety study on whether the vaccine is approved this spring. According to an FDA document, two people in their 60s who received Pfizer’s vaccine were diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, out of about 20,000 vaccine recipients in the phase three trial. There were no cases in the placebo group of the study, i.e. people who did not receive the injection.

Guillain-Barré syndrome, or inflammatory neuropathy, is a rare disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks nerves. Symptoms range from brief weakness to paralysis, according to the National Institutes of Health. Most people recover, even from severe cases.

Pfizer, in its briefing, said the cases have other possible explanations but said it would conduct a safety study to further evaluate Guillain-Barré syndrome after a potential approval. The company said it did not identify any safety issues during the trial and that the vaccine was well tolerated.

The FDA released the disclosure documents ahead of next week’s advisory committee meetings. Advisors will vote on whether Pfizer’s efficacy and safety data support an approval from the FDA.

Cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome

In the Pfizer trial, in the United States a 66 year old man with a history of hypertension developed Guillain-Barré symptoms seven days after vaccination. The man had a heart attack before symptoms started, he was hospitalized and underwent angioplasty. The FDA does not consider the heart attack related to the vaccine. The man developed lower back pain eight days after vaccination and then experienced weakness in his lower limbs on the 14th day. He was hospitalized again after a fall and was later diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. His symptoms started improving after treatment and were resolving six months after onset, according to the FDA.

In a second case, in Japan a 66-year-old woman with a history of type 2 diabetes developed a severe case of Miller Fisher syndrome, which is a variant of Guillain-Barré. She experienced fatigue nine days after vaccination, sore throat the next day and poor muscle control on day 10. She was hospitalized 19 days after the vaccination, but her symptoms resolved completely within three months.

The FDA said it agreed with investigators that the cases were possibly related to Pfizer vaccines. But Pfizer, in its briefing document, said there are other possible explanations. The company pointed to the man’s heart attack and said the woman had symptoms of an upper respiratory infection.

But the FDA said that given that the incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome in the general population is about 3 cases per 100,000 people annually, Pfizer should treat the incidents as a important potential risk in its security oversight. “Given the temporal association and biological plausibility, the FDA agrees with the investigators’ assessments that these events were likely vaccine-related.”the agency said.