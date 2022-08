It is not known with certainty what is the reason for the hospitalization in Sardinia of Anatoly Chubais, former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It seems – among other hypotheses – he has serious neurological problems linked to a rare disease, the Guillain-Barré syndrome. And precisely this syndrome was the subject of an Italian study since the numbers of the rare disease, after the Covid infection, have increased a lot, so much so as not to think about chance.