Guillermo Antiñolo Leads Pioneering Project for the First Female Medical Genome

Guillermo Antiñolo, a renowned Spanish scientist and professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, is leading a pioneering project to prepare the first female medical genome. His work aims to shed light on the unique health needs and differences faced by women throughout their lives.

Antiñolo and his team are seeking additional financing to support their research. They recently presented their project at the European Parliament during Gender Equality Week, highlighting the importance of addressing women’s health issues. Antiñolo emphasized the lack of male representation at the event, stating that discussions on women’s health often exclude men.

The scientist argues that women age differently from men due to their metabolic axis being closely tied to their fertility and reproductive function. This has significant implications for the development of diseases and how women respond to treatments. For example, women have a higher mortality rate from stroke compared to men, and their recovery from a heart attack is different. Additionally, women’s response to diabetes and insulin varies from men.

Antiñolo’s latest research focuses on analyzing the female genome, particularly the role of estrogen in women’s health. His team has created a reference genomic variability map based on women with intact ovarian function, providing a gold standard for studying women’s health. The data obtained from this research can help address diseases like endometriosis, certain types of cancer, fertility problems, and pregnancy complications.

To gather genomic data, Antiñolo’s team has collaborated with Ginemed and selected a group of 1,000 egg donor women. They have extracted genomic data from around 390 women who meet specific criteria related to ovarian function and overall health. The collected data is stored in a database that Antiñolo hopes to expand further through additional funding.

The scientist believes that there is a need to change the perspective in medicine by collecting data that is symmetrically representative of both men and women. Current data collection practices tend to prioritize male perspectives, resulting in a lack of understanding of women’s unique health needs.

Antiñolo also highlights the need to address the taboo surrounding menopause in Spain. He argues that women often do not receive adequate treatment during the climacteric period, leading to various health issues. Estrogen loss during menopause can result in sleep, metabolic, and neurocognitive disorders, as well as an increased risk of certain types of cancer. Antiñolo urges healthcare professionals to stay updated on the latest research and treatment options for menopause, emphasizing that hormone replacement therapy can be safe and beneficial for the majority of women.

Through his pioneering project and advocacy, Antiñolo aims to revolutionize the field of medicine, placing a greater focus on women’s health. He believes that understanding and addressing the unique health needs of women is crucial for achieving gender equality and improving overall healthcare outcomes.

