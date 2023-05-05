Gum recession: what to do? – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

Under the motto “Healthy gums look good on you! Protect it!”, this year’s European Day of Periodontology will take place on May 12th.

Under the motto “Healthy gums look good on you! Protect it!”, this year’s European Day of Periodontology will take place on May 12th. Pink and taut – this is what healthy gums look like. It encloses the teeth tightly. If the gums recede, the teeth appear unnaturally long. However, receding gums are not only an aesthetic problem, but can also have health consequences. Regular visits to the dentist’s office can reveal receding gums at an early stage.

Gums wrap around the tooth like a coat and protect it from mechanical stress, bacteria and other influences such as heat, cold or acids. If the gums recede, the tooth necks are the first to be exposed. Exposed tooth necks can be very sensitive to pain because they are not covered by tooth enamel. As a symptom of receding gums, the teeth now react strongly to heat and cold. Later, the gums can continue to recede, so that larger and larger areas of the tooth root are affected by receding gums. Caries and periodontitis bacteria have an easy time in the areas of receding gums. In addition to mechanically induced receding gums, especially from brushing your teeth too vigorously, inflammation can also be the cause of receding gums. “In the case of periodontitis, the tissue surrounding the tooth, the so-called periodontium, is inflamed,” explains Dr. Sonja Sälzer, board member of the German Society for Periodontology eV (DG PARO). “Periodontitis always occurs as a result of gingivitis. Tissue is broken down by bacteria, from the gums to the jawbone.”

Causes of receding gums

A slight receding gums is normal in old age and usually remains untreated. However, there can be very different causes for a pathological receding gums. People of all ages can be affected. The dentist first determines the cause and then advises on treatment. In principle, a distinction is made as to whether the receding gums are primarily caused by mechanical or inflammatory causes.

Mechanical causes are:

– Improper tooth brushing: Anyone who brushes with too much pressure or the wrong technique can practically “scrub” the gums.

– Malposition of the teeth: If the roots of the teeth protrude further towards the lips or cheeks, there is often no bone on their surface and only thin gums, so that the tissue can be easily brushed away.

– Orthodontic treatments when the teeth are moved far outwards.

– Lip or tongue piercings.

Inflammatory cause is:

– Periodontitis: Gum recession can be the result of inflammation of the tissue surrounding the tooth (periodontal apparatus).

stop gum recession

If gum problems are discovered early, the right treatment can stop gum recession. However, the body does not regenerate the gums that have already been lost! The dentist can seal exposed tooth necks to protect against caries, for example, and replace missing gums with a surgical procedure, for example. In the dental practice, patients also receive advice on individually adapted oral hygiene. If the gum recession is caused by periodontitis, the inflammation must always be treated by the dentist. If left untreated, the inflammation will continue to progress. The teeth are increasingly losing their hold. Ultimately, there is a risk of tooth loss!

Tips for well-groomed gums

– Correct brushing technique protects the gums: brush the toothbrush systematically from tooth to tooth with wiping or rotating movements. It is important to brush up to the gums – it is best to feel the brush touching the gums. However, too much pressure when brushing damages the gums.

– Also clean the interdental spaces: Clean the interdental spaces once a day with interdental brushes. It is important to adjust the size of the brush to the individual spaces. This prevents inflammation of the gums and tissue surrounding the teeth. Dental floss is an alternative for narrow spaces between the teeth.

– Check-ups in the dental practice: have your oral health checked by a dentist at least once or twice a year. If there is a particular risk, it may also be necessary more often individually.

– Professional tooth cleaning: Have a professional tooth cleaning (PZR) carried out regularly, depending on the individual risk of illness. Specially trained staff in the dental practice remove plaque and discolouration from areas that you cannot reach at home. They also give advice on proper oral hygiene.

