Gums as ‘spies’ of health: everything you need to know

“A day without a smile is a day lost”, said the great Charlie Chaplin. But beyond the symbolic value of the gesture that raises the corners of the mouth, today it is clear how the smile represents our business card not only in relationships with others, but also with ourselves. In fact, every now and then we should look in the mirror and smile because in this way we can get an idea of ​​how healthy we are. The gums, in particular, are fundamental as ‘indicators’ of oral well-being and health in general. Instead, unfortunately, we tend to worry about having perfect white teeth but we forget about the gums.

Anti-stress healthy gums for the immune system

A detailed study of meridol®, conducted as part of the Healthy Gums initiative, revealed that two-thirds of the population suffers from varying degrees of gum problems. Furthermore, a recent survey conducted by the Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology (SIDP) found that almost twenty million Italians over 35 have gum inflammation and periodontitis. There is a lack of full awareness of the importance of taking care of this part of the mouth also to avoid overloading the immune system and to keep the oral bacterial flora in balance. Gums, when they function properly as a barrier against bacteria, help prevent inflammation, otherwise, they cause additional stress on the immune system. The gums, in fact, act as a protective barrier, preventing bacterial proliferation in the oral cavity. Left untreated, they can stop fulfilling this vital role, forcing the immune system to interact more with oral infections and potentially neglecting other areas of the body.

The oral microbiome and gum health

The mouth is a complex ecosystem of over 700 species of bacteria, both good and bad, which together make up the oral microbiota and are essential for maintaining oral health. Gums, as a living organ, are constantly regenerating themselves, and when healthy, they help maintain the balance of the oral microbiome, but when the balance of the oral microbiome is disturbed – a phenomenon known as dysbiosis – health problems can arise Oral. Dysbiosis can be caused by various factors, including poor oral hygiene, tobacco use, excessive alcohol use, unbalanced diet and stress. These factors can upset the delicate balance of the oral microbiome, promote the growth of pathogenic bacteria and trigger inflammatory responses that damage the gums.







Gingivitis and periodontitis

In particular, if bacterial plaque is not removed properly, it can cause inflammation of the gums, known as gingivitis. If proper oral hygiene is not performed every day, the bacteria feed and grow on the food debris that accumulates in and along the gum line, resulting in gum decay. It is precisely gingivitis which, fortunately, is a condition that can be easily treated if you follow the recommendations of your dentist and adopt a specific daily routine for your gums. If, however, the signs of gum problems are ignored, they can progress to periodontitis, an advanced gum disease that attacks not only the gums, but also the underlying bone.

Color and texture of the gums

Therefore, it is essential to know how to recognize the first signs of gingivitis in order to be able to intervene promptly. It is important to observe the state of the gums in the mirror. In fact, one of the first signs of discomfort is the color and texture: healthy gums are light pink in color and adhere closely to the teeth. If you notice a change in the color, texture or swelling of your gums, it could be a sign of inflammation. If your teeth appear longer or your gums are receding, creating pockets between your teeth and gums, this could be a sign of advanced gingivitis or periodontitis. Also, gums that bleed easily when brushing, flossing, or even chewing can indicate inflammation. Another sign is bad breath: the presence of bacteria that cause gingivitis can also cause persistent bad breath or an unpleasant taste in the mouth. Changes in the way your teeth fit together when you close your mouth or the fit of partial dentures can also be signs of gum problems.







A checkup at the dentist

Realizing these signs is important in order to be able to take measures by scheduling a visit to the dentist as soon as possible. Gingivitis can be easily treated with professional cleaning and thorough oral hygiene at home, thus preventing the progression to more serious diseases. Nutrition is also of great help. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and fiber and low in refined sugars can help maintain a healthy oral microbiome. Instead, it is better to avoid smoking and excessive use of alcohol which can alter the composition of the oral microbiome and favor the development of gum disease.

The “meridol Healthy Gums” initiative

