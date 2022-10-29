A handful every day is enough to preserve gut health. Let’s talk about a very popular snack …

Eugenio Spagnuolo – Milano

It has been called our second brain. And like the brain, the gut is far from easy to understand. But one thing is certain: inside the intestine live microorganisms and bacteria that play an important role in digestive, immune and general health. And while this “fauna” is still partly a mystery, doctors have no doubt that feeding it is essential for staying healthy. Feed how? Even a snack can make a difference …

The snack that helps the intestine — Scientists from Kings College London have found that daily consumption of almonds significantly increases butyrate productiona fatty acid that feeds good bacteria and promotes gut health.

Almonds and gut health: the study — Based on previous research, according to which certain foods can positively influence the bacteria that populate our intestines, the KCL researchers wanted to check whether almonds were among them. So they recruited a group of 87 adults, who routinely ate less than the recommended amount of dietary fiber and snacked on unhealthy foods like cookies or chips. The team then divided the participants into 3 groups: the first was asked to replace the less healthy snacks with 56 grams of whole almonds per day; another group to eat the same amount of almonds but chopped; and the third control group continued to serve sweets based snacks. The experiment went on for four weeks.

How Do Almonds Keep Your Gut Healthy? — The results of the study revealed that butyrate was significantly higher among those who ate whole or ground almonds. As mentioned, this is a short-chain fatty acid that serves as the main source of fuel for the colon cells. When these cells work properly, they create the perfect conditions for the growth of good bacteria by helping to ensure that the intestinal wall is stronger, suffers minimal loss or inflammation and nutrient absorption is better.

“Part of the way the gut microbiota impacts human health is through the production of short-chain fatty acids, such as butyrate,” says Kevin Whelan, head of nutrition science at King’s College London. “These molecules act as fuel for colon cells, regulate the absorption of other nutrients in the gut and help balance the immune system. The results of our study suggest that consuming almonds can therefore promote bacterial metabolism and affect our health. ”

almonds and constipation — The team found no noticeable differences in intestinal transit time (the amount of time it takes for food to pass through the intestine, ed). However, study participants who ate whole almonds reported 1.5 more bowel movements per week than the other groups. Which, according to the researchers, implies that Whole almonds could also be useful for those suffering from constipation. The study also suggests that eating whole or ground almonds can improve the absorption of other micro-nutrients: volunteers who ate almonds, both whole and ground, also showed higher intake of monosaturated fatty acids, fiber, potassium and other elements. important for the health of the whole organism.