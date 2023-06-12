Guys, volunteer, you will be less anxious and happier

Volunteering is good, in terms of physical health and mental well-being: many studies confirm this, and there are many adults and the elderly who commit themselves free of charge for the benefit of others. However, little has been written about the beneficial effect of volunteering on the very young and even less is known. Typically children and adolescents are the ones who benefit from adult volunteering, not the ones who volunteer. And yet, and instead, even at the age of 11, 13 or 16, giving one’s time to others is good, we know it’s good for others, but also for oneself.

How good is it? May 30 on Jama Network Open A study has been published that using data from a national survey that has been monitoring the health and well-being of children and adolescents in the United States for years by administering questionnaires to parents, found that young people who volunteer – through schools, religious organizations, boy scouts or other groups, it’s the same – than those who don’t are 34% more likely to be in very good (or very good) health. But at the same time they are also 66% more likely to be ‘flourishing’ (i.e. feeling fulfilled, motivated and connected with others, and which in the study we are talking about is based on the answers parents gave to questions about curiosity, willingness to complete tasks and the ability to remain calm in the face of their children’s challenges and difficulties) and 35% less likely to have behavioral problems. Furthermore, young volunteers between the ages of 12 and 17 (the research divided the sample, over 50,000 under 18s, into two groups: children aged 6-11 and adolescents aged 12-17) are approximately 25% less likely to suffer from anxiety compared to their less generous peers.

Other studies on the voluntary service-well-being link

There are few published studies on the relationship between volunteering – health and well-being of the youngest, in particular, researchers from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, authors of the work on Jama, cite two: one from 2013, which found that volunteering reduces cardiovascular risk factors in teenagers and the other of 2020, which revealed a positive association between commitment to others and school commitment in 15-16 year olds. Both are made on a limited number of adolescent volunteers. But now we have this latest research, which found the positive association between doing good for others and physical and psychological health on a decidedly large sample of under 18s: over 50,000.

Prescribe volunteering?

For the authors, such an advantageous effect of volunteering on children deserves to be investigated, and if the results are confirmed – they say – one could think of ‘prescribing’ volunteering as a public health intervention. This will be seen. But in the meantime, given that school has just ended, the study we are talking about could still be an opportunity for parents to reflect on the possibility of inserting their children between a tennis course and a violin course (for those who can afford it) or between one video game session and another (within the reach of many, on the other hand) even a period, or some occasion, of free service. If only because it’s good for you.

What the expert says

But why is volunteering good for the very young? What mental mechanisms are behind the positive relationship between doing something for others and one’s own well-being when one is very young indeed? “Mental health and psychological well-being, which then become physical health, are based on the ability and possibility to build relationships, and volunteering above all promotes relationship building – he explains Stefano Vicari, professor of Child Neuropsychiatry at the Catholic University of Rome and head of Child Neuropsychiatry at the Bambino Gesù Hospital -. Furthermore, it represents the possibility of entering the sphere of the other. And entering the sphere of the other allows not only to feel what the other feels, which in itself is an enrichment, but also favors the control of one’s emotions, the management of frustrations and one’s unhappiness. All this is good for the mind and the body”. And at any age, but in the case of the youngest it is also a formative experience.

Educate by example

So, how to foster this experience? “First of all by educating children to pay attention to others, over time, over the years – replies Vicari -. And then by example. Example is a very effective educational tool”. It is clear that the possibilities of service must be modulated on the age of the child or young person and also on her personal characteristics. “Of course – confirms the expert – a child can constantly commit to collaborating with a parent or sibling with household chores. Even so, relationships are built: in this case, the relationship is moved to new channels that are the usual, i.e. homework, sport, appointments and timetables to be respected. And then, as one grows up, one can take on greater responsibilities. The older ones can do scouting, collaborate with environmental associations, give lessons to foreigners who are learning the language. They can more simply carry the shopping to the elderly in the apartment building, baby-sit for small children of families that the baby-sitter is unable to pay for. The importance of educating one’s children to do something for others, it should be rediscovered”.