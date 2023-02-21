Sampdoria got back on track in Bogliasco in view of the match against Lazio, scheduled for Monday at the “Olimpico” stadium in Rome (8.45 pm). Dejan Stankovic and his staff directed an afternoon session characterized by an initial activation phase in the gym, then aerobic work on pitch 1 of the “Mugnaini” alternating with games in small spaces. Differentiated for Koray Günter; absent Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto, engaged in their respective recovery procedures. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a morning workout is on the agenda.