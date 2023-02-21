Home Health Gym, aerobics and training matches on Wednesday morning
Health

Gym, aerobics and training matches on Wednesday morning

by admin
Gym, aerobics and training matches on Wednesday morning

Sampdoria got back on track in Bogliasco in view of the match against Lazio, scheduled for Monday at the “Olimpico” stadium in Rome (8.45 pm). Dejan Stankovic and his staff directed an afternoon session characterized by an initial activation phase in the gym, then aerobic work on pitch 1 of the “Mugnaini” alternating with games in small spaces. Differentiated for Koray Günter; absent Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto, engaged in their respective recovery procedures. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a morning workout is on the agenda.

See also  The problem is "what" to explain about the algorithms that decide for us

You may also like

Facial gymnastics against the effects of age, here’s...

Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5, Ancelotti overwhelms Klopp: Vinicius and...

Eating mandarin oranges every day: what happens to...

Champions, Eintracht-Naples 0-2: Osimhen and Di Lorenzo decide

The bottle-feeding market | International Health

Champions, Eintracht-Naples 0-2: Osimhen and Di Lorenzo decide

If you have the bad habit of going...

92% of mammograms and 96% CAT scans are...

Technology halves atrial fibrillation surgery times – Medicine

Gender dysphoria and adolescents, listening to change perspective

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy