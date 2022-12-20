An understanding born around the collaboration tables in the toughest phase of the covid when Olympus Before Campus e Life Wellness club they were in fact the competitors it becomes today officially a wedding: the new pole of the wellness e fitness under the banner of the two great realities of Varese.

After the diffusion of the news, exit from the communication of Olympus Avant to its subscribers, it is Gabriel Ciavarellapresident and founder of the Life group, to put his face on it and outline the future of this new group.

«We shared ideas, we shared projects and laid the foundations to give life to this new project – explains Ciavarella from the headquarters in via Sanvito where, he explains – a new fitness center is now being born with a vast range of products and services».

The timing of this merger is very close. The Life Wellness club in via Sanvito will close at Christmas, it will take two days to move the Olympus Avant machinery, and on the 28th it will reopen ready to welcome its members and also the almost 1,300 registered from the Campus spaces. “We have signed up for a new project which will guarantee all jobs and which is also preparing for important expansion projects”.

The expansion projects will involve the Vela cinema

If the union of the two realities of Varese fitness starts immediately, they are anyway new works are already in the pipeline which will concern the spaces in via Sanvito starting from the former restaurant and, above all, the historic former Vela cinema.

«There will be an expansion of the spaces by 5 thousand square meters – explains Ciavarella -. We will start from the former restaurant where a rehabilitation gymnastics center will be built and in the coming autumn too all’ex cinema Vela where a course area of ​​different types will be built. Probably also a climbing gym but we’ll talk about it next year».

«These last 2 years have been complex and have imposed a previously unimaginable open-mindedness transforming colleagues/competitors into precious partners with whom to build a new beginning», commented the Olympus Avant partners.