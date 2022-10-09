The case is dealt with by the Court of Rome, in second instance, which was followed by decision no. 14051 of 29 September 2022.

Gym and exemption from the costs of the centralized heating system: the first degree of judgment

Some condominiums challenge before the Justice of the Peace the deliberation of the condominium assembly he had exempted a gym from participation in the expense central heatingnoting its nullity or annulment.

The premises are the following: – to be the owner of a real estate unit located in the agreed condominium; – that an assembly had been called to deliberate on the “Ratification of expenses for works outside the specifications (asbestos removal) – Approval of the allotment plan” for the amount of € 1,320.00; to have received the minutes of the meeting in which it was decided that “the assembly unanimously resolves to apply the ownership table for the distribution of the removal of part of the flue, with the exception of the gym as it states that the flue is the common property of the owners of the apartments only and not of the gym“.

The remarks of the actors are substantiated in the following: – illegality of this resolution given that:

contradicted what was stated in point 1) of the same assembly, at the point where it was decided that the division of the relative expenses for the unblocking of the kitchen drain column and the cutting of the old heating pipe, took place “according to the property table indiscriminately from who is connected because previously it has always been done this way and today changing could facilitate some and analyze others “; there was no evidence that the real estate unit of the condominium in question was not co-owner of the flue; in a previous meeting the assembly had resolved that “the disposal of the chimney will be done at the time of the renovation of the building as it comes at the time used by the gym who at the time of disposal will participate in the costs “.

This resolution highlighted how the gymnasium had actually used the flue.

The condominium is constituted in court, noting the failure to complete the mediation procedure and, on the merits, the groundlessness of the opposition which he requested the rejection of.

With sentence no. 4790/18, the Justice of the Peace of Rome rejects the plaintiff’s request, sentencing them to pay the costs of the trial, as well as of the mediation, as the defendant had given proof that the condominium regulationin force at the time of the shareholders’ resolution, excluded the owners of the premises used as a gym from the contribution relating to the heating system and the thermal power plant.

The actors present appeal against this decision because – the reasons of fairness expressed by the assembly had not been taken into account, which had deemed it necessary to distribute the expense among all the owners, regardless of who was connected to the column;

there was no evaluation of the changes in the actual conditions of the building, since, originally, the gym rooms were not served by the centralized heating system because it was about garages ; only in later times, when the same had been turned into a gym they had started use the heating service providing the owner to pay the related charges;

; only in later times, when the same had been they had started providing the owner to pay the related charges; he had not taken into account the obligation assumed by the owner of the gym that in a previous meeting he had asked to keep the system runningalso at the service of his gym, expressly obliging himself (where necessary) to participate in the disposal costs on the occasion of the renovation of the condominium.

Having said that, they reiterate the questions expressed at first instance.

The condominium, constituting itself, requests the rejection of the appeal and the confirmation of the sentence of the judge of first instance.

The second degree decision

The court agrees with the appellants.

At the outset, it recalls the distinction between nullity and annulment of the resolution meeting reporting the recent decision of the Supreme Court to United Sections.

It is a consolidated principle what it believes “nothing“resolutions with an impossible object in a material or legal sense, those with an illicit content (ie contrary to mandatory rules, public order or morality) or which lacks the essential elements; apart from such hypotheses, the resolutions adopted in violation of laws or regulations are, on the other hand, “cancellable“and the action for annulment must be exercised in the manner and within the term specified all’art. 1137 c.c. In addition, with regard to the resolutions approving the allotment, it was noted that “the resolutions establishing or modifying the general criteria for the distribution of expenses envisaged by law or by the agreement, to be valid for the future, are null and void, since it is a matter of which falls outside the attributions of the assembly provided for by art. 1135, nos. 2 and 3, of the Italian Civil Code and which is not subject to the majority method; on the other hand, the resolutions concerning the concrete distribution among the condominiums of the expenses relating to the management of the parts and common services adopted without modifying the general criteria established by law or by the agreement, but in violation of the same, since these are resolutions taken in the exercise of the said shareholders’ powers, which are not contrary to mandatory rules, so that the relative appeal must be proposed within the deadline provided for by art. 1137 of the Italian Civil Code “(Cass. SS.UU. n. 9839/2021).

That said, the case in question has deliberately disregarded the general regulatory criteria regarding the distribution of condominium expenses, giving value to a positive evaluation (inevitably valid also for the future) on the existence of the conditions that would justify the exclusion of the gym from this type of expenses.

In this way it denies the owner of the property currently used in lecturethe quality of co-owner of the central heating system.

This means that this deliberation is affected by a defect of nullityas such detectable at any time.

It is true that initially the condominium regulation responded to the factual situation of the condominium building, in the part in which it provided for the exemption of the owners of the garage from the contribution to the expenses on the common parts (which includes the heating system) as they are not “served” by them.

The obligation to contribute to extraordinary expenses

Despite this, the occurrence is undisputed change in the factual situation that saw the modification of the intended use of the garage, now used as a gym, and the connection of this room to the central heating.

In this The reference to the clause of the regulation is no longer valid which exempts garage owners from contributing to expenses. The ultractivity of the regulation in the part in which the aforementioned exemption provides could, in hypothesis, be asserted if the contractual nature of the regulation is demonstrated, i.e. the existence of an agreement derogating from the normal allotment criteria signed by all the original co-owners and accepted by any having cause in the individual purchase deeds or made subject to a specific transcription in the real estate registers for the purposes of its enforceability.

In the case under consideration, the contractual nature of the settlement has not been proven.

It follows that the expenses in question can only be incurred by all condominiums in proportion to the value of the property of each former art. 1123 c.c., that is, in the absence of a specific heating table, based on the table of property “A” which attributes certain thousandths to the gymnasium.

He then remembers art. 1118, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code, which allows for the waiver of the condominium to use the heating or air conditioning systems if it does not aggravate the expenses incurred by the other condominiums and if it contributes to the costs of conservation and extraordinary maintenance (such as those of the resolution de qua) and brought into compliance, unless otherwise unanimously agreed.

The room used as a gym still benefits from the heating service today and no detachment was made.

For these reasons, the court accepts the appeal reform the sentence of first instance in the part in which it considered that the assembly had correctly excluded the gymnasium from the distribution of the expenses for the elimination of the flue.