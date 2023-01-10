Home Health Gym and field -Cagliari Calcio
Preparations continue for the match against Como (tickets), the rossoblù were engaged today in Asseminello in double sessions.

In the morning the group worked out in the gym, carrying out exercises dedicated to developing strength. In the afternoon, activation with and without the ball, possessions and small matches on small spaces. Marko Rog and Nicolas Viola trained partly with the team. Individual works for Adam Obert, Alessandro Di Pardo and Marco Mancosu.

Cagliari will meet again on the field tomorrow, Wednesday 11, in the afternoon.

