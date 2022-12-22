Home Health Gym and field in Asseminello -Cagliari Calcio
Health

Gym and field in Asseminello -Cagliari Calcio

by admin
Gym and field in Asseminello -Cagliari Calcio

Cagliari’s preparation for the match against Cosenza, the last of the year, scheduled for Monday 26 at the Unipol Domus continues in the Asseminello training camp: today’s session, which began in the gym, continued on the pitch with explosive strength work. Followed by exercises dedicated to ball possession, tactics for departments and a match played on a reduced pitch.

Relaxing work for Vincenzo Millico, returning from an internship with the national team; continued the customized Alessandro Di Pardo, Marco Mancosu and Marko Rog.

Tomorrow morning, Friday 23rd, new training session.

See also  Beware of taking this famous citrus fruit that could be aggressive for our teeth

You may also like

60% of Italians like smart working because it...

Quartu, shops and gym instead of sheds in...

Savio, this morning the inauguration of the garden...

cold and cough. What you need to know...

Payback on medical devices, healthcare companies in a...

Inauguration of the new gymnasium and garden of...

LODI Boom of flu, emergency room stormed by...

Alzheimer’s: in beer the secret to prevent it,...

Franco Berrino and foods that protect: «What to...

Australian flu and syncytial virus, Meyer hospital in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy