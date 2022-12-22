Cagliari’s preparation for the match against Cosenza, the last of the year, scheduled for Monday 26 at the Unipol Domus continues in the Asseminello training camp: today’s session, which began in the gym, continued on the pitch with explosive strength work. Followed by exercises dedicated to ball possession, tactics for departments and a match played on a reduced pitch.

Relaxing work for Vincenzo Millico, returning from an internship with the national team; continued the customized Alessandro Di Pardo, Marco Mancosu and Marko Rog.

Tomorrow morning, Friday 23rd, new training session.