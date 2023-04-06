Home Health Gym and psychologist join the company to attract young people
Gym and psychologist join the company to attract young people

Gym and psychologist join the company to attract young people

They’ve weathered a catastrophic pandemic, they’ve faced unprecedented energy price hikes, they’re weathering soaring inflation and the aftermath of a war on Europe’s doorstep, but they’re failing to resolve the human capital issue. No company has the perfect recipe, not even the best in the province, on which the Bergamo 2023-Top 500 report developed by Pwc in collaboration with Confindustria Bergamo, University and Intesa Sanpaolo, presented on Tuesday at the Carrara Academy, focuses. It’s not so much a problem of pay as of quality of life, inside and outside the company. “The expectations of young people with respect to work have changed, people must be put at the centre: this requires us to rethink organisational, managerial and production models, because without human capital there can be no growth”, underlines Gian Paolo Manfrè, partner of Pwc.

