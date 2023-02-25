V

ivo now the championship as, the Champions area, but I remain oxymoronically focused on the overall context. As a player this would probably be a mistake: all matches are important and there is a lot between us and the end of the season, but as a fan at the moment my hopes for Serie A can easily be summarized: I would like aand sensible men,and that ifor the season finale.

It seems clear to me that by now Inter in Serie A cannot aspire to the title. Fifteen points to recover against Napoli in as many games is a huge amount and the history of the championship suggests it is easier to lose ground than to gain it. The season, however, tells us that this team still has a Coppa Italia to play and in the Champions League we are in the round of 16 after winning the first leg. In a straight match with all the men available I wouldn’t give these guys defeated at the start against anyone and I hope that the feeling is shared by them and beyond. Before the return against Porto on March 14th we have: Bologna, Lecce and Spezia. There are three games where forces have to be managed and some players are challenged on an athletic level. At the same time we need at least 7 pts.

“We know what [Lukaku] he can give us, the injury took him away for four months. I’m glad he took away this satisfaction. Dzeko? No problem, with Lukaku’s goal he was the first to embrace him” Simone Inzaghi – Post match vs Porto

If Lukaku and Brozovic had to choose one moment in their season to be at their best, I’m sure they would have chosen this one, because I would have done the same too. In reality, although Inter’s season has been characterized by ups and downs, if they had told me we would passed the Champions League group with Barcelona and Bayer Monaco without having Brozovic and Lukaku available I would never have believed it and it is right to underline the effort and the undertaking made by this group. For me these two remain two pillars of our team and I have seen enough seasons to know what can happen when you miss your best men at the same time for so long.

Bologna will be a difficult opponent tomorrow, especially away from home, with several good-level players. They are currently seventh in the league – level on points with Juventus – and also on the basis of the outcome of well-known non-football events there is the possibility that Thiago Motta’s men could really enter Europe. Generally they line up with a 4231 and in my opinion from the midfield upwards they have many solutions and an excellent squad. They combine quality and athleticism in different positions and have a respectable midfielder: Dominguez and Schouten are an excellent pairing for me.

In defense they are not iron, to put it mildly. Bologna have conceded 33 goals in 23 games and if there is one area of ​​the pitch where it seems to me that the team has ample room for improvement – ​​even in terms of the transfer market – this is it. The last game they lined up with Sosa (a 2002) and Lucumi (1998) as central couple, Posch (1997) and Cambiaso (2000) on the wingers: a decidedly young line of four who in certain matches may have paid the price to inexperience, but with different profiles to keep an eye on with interest.

Thiago Motta is a young coach who should be followed carefully. She always has charisma and great understanding of the game when he played and now as a coach he is demonstrating that he has modern football principles, but at the same time of don’t be uncompromising, favoring the context and characteristics of the players on the pitch in the way of preparing for matches. I think Bologna is an excellent place, I would say mockingly an excellent training ground, to see him grow and mature: personally also in Genoa, on his debut in Serie A, although the results weren’t good, he made a very good impression on me for the game concepts and for what it was trying to propose. My feeling is that after the experience at La Spezia he has become more malleable and versatile in interpreting a matchmaybe more pragmatic. Tomorrow it would be interesting to see him in a team with superior ambitions and possibilities – but, I clarify: at the moment I’m not referring to Inter.

When I talk about energy management I mean that in addition to giving playing time to the two aforementioned players (Lukaku, Brozovic) it will be necessary to restore stimulus and condition to Dumfries, Gosens and De Vrijfor example, which would be fundamental for us. Mkhitaryan, Acerbi e Dzeko they have done very well overall and this triptych in the league is an opportunity to make them catch their breath, because their experience contribution will be important when the matches get hot. At the same time, my idea is that right now we can also give some more space to ad Aslan: he’s a quality and prospective boy who certainly needs to gain experience and train, but he can already be there in certain matches in the league. Also because if you don’t offer him space and trust in these games, I fear that from now on there won’t be much to give him.

Fig. 1 – Simone Inzaghi

From here on out, more than tactics, what will weigh the most will be having a cohesive group in good condition. The ability to manage it and to create a flame that can fuel successful ambitions necessarily passes through our coach and by its staff. Management, of course, but also a thorn that is always attached to the league because not finishing among the top would be an unjustifiable and unforgivable disaster. At the same time, bringing home another trophy, qualifying peacefully for the Champions League and living a beautiful European dream can globally ennoble our season. Overall look then, but tomorrow maybe let’s focus a little more on Bologna.