Everything is fine boby builder who respects himself knows it well: the gym belt it is a fundamental tool for those who engage in high impact activities. Weights upon weights, of course, but also crossfit & co, to understand each other. Yes, but what exactly is it? A leather or neoprene belt, worn around the waist. Many think it was designed to block the lower back or spine. Nothing more wrong, it serves to increase intra-abdominal pressure, in order to increase the rigidity of the torso and consequently help stabilize and protect the spine during physical activity. In practice, a good belt helps the abdomen to push the belly against the column to give it support.

Let me be clear: the gym belt, among the accessories and tools for training, it’s definitely not a beginner’s tool, but it should only be used in case of weight lifting of a certain level and it should also be tightened well to create the right intra-abdominal pressure. Below is a brief guide to learn more about the functions, models and uses of the gym belt.

Trainer’s tip: when to use the belt

He thinks about framing the situation Antonino Cerasa, professional trainer. «Before buying any belt, my advice is to learn the correct execution technique of each exercise, to breathe perfectly and only later, when the loads are high, to switch to using a belt». But when do you use the belt? «The belt should be used in all heavy multi-joint exercises performed standing up. Specifically, barbell squats and variations, deadlifts and variations, military presses, and so on. All those exercises which therefore require stabilization of the spine and which use demanding loads. In some cases it is also used in exercises such as the inclined bench or the slow sitting (you will surely see it used by some pros) but in that case it is because the loads used are really substantial and in fact an increase in abdominal pressure can be useful ».

Gym belt, which one to choose?

The type of gym belt to use depends on the level of practice. If you are not a professional bodybuilder, it is always preferable to choose models which, while giving the right support, are not too rigid on the bust. There are mainly three types of weightlifting belts: