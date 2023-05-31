Home » Gym evades taxes and pays the Asl Salerno doctor illegally
Gym evades taxes and pays the Asl Salerno doctor illegally

Gym disguised as a non-profit amateur sports association discovered by the Guardia di Finanza of Avellino. The gym also made use of the support of a…

Gym disguised as an amateur sports association non-profit organization discovered by the Guardia di Finanza of Avellino. The gym also made use of the support of an ASL doctor who allegedly operated without the authorization of the health company.

The financiers of the provincial command of Irpinia, under the orders of Colonel Salvatore Minale, following a tax audit therefore found that the association was nothing more than a commercial company in all respects.

Furthermore, as part of the controls, it was discovered that the association, for several years, would have maintained a collaborative relationship with a doctor employed by the Local Health Authority of Salerno who, unbeknownst to the administration to which it belongs and in violation of the exclusivity obligation, over time it would have issued numerous certificates of suitability for sporting practice to ASD customers, receiving undeclared a portion of the relative consideration collected by the latter.

The further inspections conducted by the Irpinia yellow flames led to the doctor being reported to the judicial authority and to the Court of Auditors for the aspects relating to the tax damage caused, as well as allowing the tax revenue that the ASD, over the years, to be recovered through taxation has unlawfully embezzled from the taxman.

