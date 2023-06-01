Gym in Oberberg – 2,000 square meters for every type of sport

The GZO fitness studio is located in Oberberg and has an area of ​​2,000 square meters. There you will find a spacious training area with the most modern equipment. In addition to a special fitness area for women, you will also find personal training, rehabilitation sports and various sports courses for every taste.

The goal of the team is that the customers feel comfortable here and work together on their fitness and health. Some people find it difficult to visit a gym regularly because of the opening hours. This problem does not exist here, because we train 24/7. Everyone can come at the time that suits them best.

The team is a colorful mix of age groups and they are all passionate athletes. There are trainers, but also therapists who work together to take care of the needs of the customers. Rehabilitation sport is an important area because it restores physical well-being and mobility after illness or an accident. Here the needs of the individual people are specifically addressed and mobility is worked on together. In addition to rehabilitation sports, there is also physiotherapy, which is a very important point, especially after accidents or operations.

Another area is the women’s fitness area by offering circuit training

gives. In addition, a stretching tower and other accessories such as dumbbells, hula hoops, thera bands and much more. Of course, the ladies can use any other area in our house as well.

If you want to do a specific course, you can choose it from the course schedule and go to training with like-minded people here. Whether yoga, step aerobics, back fitness and much more, there is a large selection and a wide range on the plan.

Interested parties can make an appointment for a trial session and convince themselves of the fitness studio. If you still have a contract with another gym, that’s not a problem, because GZO-Fitness sees it as a service that the first fee is only due when the contract with the old gym (up to 6 months) has expired. So it shouldn’t be a financial obstacle to switching to GZO-Fitness right away and training there, where everything fits and the customers can feel comfortable.

You can find more information at: www.gzo-fitness.de.

