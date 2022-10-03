Barre + is a workout that combines bar work inspired by dance, pilates, postural, toning and stretching exercises. Small tools, or tools, are also used, which make the workout even more performing. It is aimed at toning, defining and sculpting the musculature of legs and buttocks as well as improving posture, balance, endurance. Bars + helps to burn from 200 to 400 calories, it is accessible to everyone, at any skill level. “A training that is enjoying great success – he says Ilario Volpe, Exercise Experience Director Virgin Active Italia -, an effective workout that combines fun and rhythm as well as giving balance, strength and muscle tone, the synergy of exercises and frequencies shape the body and improve performance. These are courses that ‘work’ in a deep and intense way, albeit with a fun approach. The classes are structured in such a way as to involve and motivate those who participate: an exciting experience that amplifies the energy is the pleasure of returning to training in groups, feeling part of a community “.