Gym, mycosis alarm: how to prevent and how to deal with the problem | Maximum attention

Mycoses can be contracted in the gym or swimming pools and are very annoying. Here’s how to avoid contracting them, with a series of tricks.

Mycosis is an infection caused by very small, microscopically small fungi, better known as fungi. These are microorganisms that can cause infections in different areas of the body, including skin, nails, hair, mucous membranes. There is not just one form of mycosis, but in reality there are several.

These infections can be contracted in particular in places such as gyms or swimming pools, closed and heated environments. Here there are those conditions that unfortunately facilitate the proliferation of fungi.

Mycosis alarm: how to avoid contracting them

Usually, those who do more sports are more prone to contracting this infection. Skin mycoses can affect different areas of the body, including the feet, groin, scalp, etc. Usually, the symptoms of this type of infection can include itching, redness, scaling, blistering, patches, plaques.

The nails, usually the toenails, can also be affected. In that case, the nail can become deformed, yellowish, fragile. Humidity, heat and poor personal hygiene can cause mycosis. To avoid contracting and also spreading fungal infections, it is important to follow a series of indications that should not be underestimated.

If you are in the gym or swimming pool, and you take a shower there, always wear slippers and never walk barefoot. Mushrooms, in fact, are able to stay alive even for several days in places where there is a lot of humidity.

Allow the skin to breathe, especially in parts of the body at risk, including the groin. Make sure to use a shampoo or soap that does not alter the PH of the skin. Therefore, avoid wash with aggressive products, which are able to cause alterations and destroy the lipid layer of the skin which protects us from fungi and bacteria.

By all means, do not exchange towels or use other people’s bathrobes. Make sure you dry well because even wet skin, as well as a humid environment, can be a vehicle for the transmission of mycosis.

In the event that, unfortunately, you get to contract a mycosis, remember to wash your clothes and underwear in particular, at high temperatures. For any doubts, always ask your doctor for advice on how to prevent the problem or how to treat it once recognized.

