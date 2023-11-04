Home » Gym of All-Inclusive Institute in Casacalenda Collapses Due to Strong Winds
Gym of All-Inclusive Institute in Casacalenda Collapses Due to Strong Winds

Gym of All-Inclusive Institute in Casacalenda Collapses Due to Strong Winds

Gym of All-Inclusive Institute Collapses in Casacalenda Due to Strong Winds

CASACALENDA, 03 Nov – The gym of the “Silvio di Lalla” all-inclusive institute in Casacalenda, Campobasso, collapsed today due to strong gusts of wind. The sports facility is connected to the earthquake-proof school building that was constructed in the aftermath of the 2002 earthquake. This earthquake had resulted in the collapse of the Jovine school in San Giuliano di Puglia, Campobasso. Despite regular maintenance work on the wooden roof, including the most recent one last year, the structure gave way.

In response to the extensive damage caused by the collapse, Mayor Sabrina Lallitto has issued an order to close all schools in the town for today. Expressing her concern, Lallitto stated, “What happened to the gym is a very serious matter. An anti-seismic structure should not collapse. It is frequented by children from childhood, and fortunately, there was no one there today.” The town of Casacalenda has experienced significant damage, and the municipal administration has requested the assistance of the Fire Brigade and Civil Protection for technical inspections of the collapsed building.

Lallitto further mentioned that the council is assessing the initial damage and considering the possibility of declaring a state of emergency. The collapse of the gym in the all-inclusive institute has raised concerns over the safety of similar structures in the region.

Further details and updates on this incident can be found on ANSA.it.

