The Municipality of Cuneo intends to propose again to the over 70s of the city the eleventh edition of the Territorial Life Gym of the Cuneese Social Assistance Consortium, to practice a healthy lifestyle and to think positively.

The activity “Territorial life gym” is aimed at promoting the psychological and physical well-being of the person, improving the quality of life by transmitting a positive culture of aging, providing psychological support to the person by enhancing the resources of individuals, of the group and the community.

In the Gym of Life you socialize, offer information on health, do mental training, express your creativity and improve your lifestyle. Participation in the group of the Gym of Life establishes a virtuous circle of self – mutual – help that allows the people involved to be able to seek together an alternative way in the face of certain difficulties in the life cycle. It is precisely in this particular period that the whole community is experiencing, the attendance of a reference social group can be useful to contain the anxieties caused by the pandemic and the collective trauma resulting from the Covid -19 emergency. Obviously, this return to normality and the weekly attendance of the Meeting Center will take place with a sense of responsibility on the part of all participants, in full compliance with the safety rules for the prevention and contrast of Covid -19 infections.

The meetings will take place on Tuesdays from 15.00 to 16.30 in the hall of the Meeting Center n.1 in Via F.lli Vaschetto 10 / A, starting from Tuesday 13 September 2022 until June 2023.

Project manager Pietro Piumetti – official psychologist of the Social-Welfare Consortium of the Cuneo area

Presenters: Alessia Morelli – Jolanda Pannullo, psychologists and psychotherapists conducting the “Gym of Life” method

Participation fee € 50.00 with the possibility of a reduction based on the Isee.

For further information and registration, please contact Mrs. Raffaella Rigoni Social and Educational Sector – Via Roma 2 – tel. 0171/444450