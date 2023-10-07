Gym Staff’s Timely Intervention Saves Man’s Life during Training Session

Gym Staff’s Prompt Actions Save Man’s Life at Senigallia Fitness Club

SENIGALLIA – A potentially tragic incident was averted at the My Fitness Club gym in Senigallia as the timely and skillful intervention by the gym staff saved the life of a man who fell ill during his training session.

Yesterday afternoon, panic gripped the gym when a 45-year-old man suddenly collapsed due to an undisclosed illness, leading to his heart stopping. The incident occurred around 4 pm, amidst the usual hustle and bustle of patrons in the weight room.

Fortunately, the gym staff, who were trained in rescue procedures, immediately sprung into action. They wasted no time in alerting the emergency services by dialing 118, and remained on the phone with them, seeking guidance on administering the necessary first aid while waiting for the medical vehicle to arrive on the scene.

The attentive staff performed vital cardiac massage on the patient, while the gym’s semi-automatic defibrillator played a crucial role in stabilizing his condition. Despite their valiant efforts, the man’s condition remained serious. As a result, he was immediately transported to the nearby Torrette Regional Hospital by the medical team. He was subsequently transferred to the intensive care unit later that evening.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of having well-trained staff and necessary medical equipment readily available in fitness facilities. The swift response and expertise of the gym staff undoubtedly played a pivotal role in saving the man’s life.

The management of My Fitness Club has expressed their gratitude for the staff’s exceptional dedication and quick thinking during the emergency situation. They have also emphasized the importance of ongoing training for all members of their team to ensure their ability to handle critical incidents such as this.

Thanks to the collective efforts of the gym staff and emergency responders, a potential tragedy was averted. The man is currently under close medical care in the intensive care unit, and his progress will be closely monitored.

