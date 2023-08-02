Gym Thieves Arrested After Stealing Luxury Jewels and Watches

Romanian Fitness Thieves Arrested After Stealing Luxury Jewels and Watches in Italy

2 August 2023

Two Romanian individuals, aged 27 and 29, have been arrested and brought to justice in Italy after a series of thefts targeting high-end jewelry and watches. The thieves would enter gyms under the pretense of working out, but their real motive was to steal from lockers.

The first reported incident occurred on 17 October 2022 at the FitMi gym in Milan. Posing as casual visitors, the suspects gained access to the facility using forged documents. While inside, they managed to keep an eye on their unsuspecting victim and eventually stole a yellow gold Rolex Daytona Oysterflex worth over 27 thousand euros, along with 200 euros in cash.

The second theft took place on 8 November 2022 at the Bobadilla gym in Treviso. Using the same modus operandi, the thieves paid for a daily admission fee in cash and presented fake documents. This time, they made off with an Audemar Piguet Royal Oak watch valued at 7 thousand euros, 100 euros in cash, and a gold wedding ring.

Their luck ran out when they attempted a third theft at the Prime gym in Milan’s San Paolo neighborhood. The gym staff became suspicious upon noticing their aimless wandering in the locker room without actually utilizing the facilities. Their unsuccessful attempt ended in an empty-handed exit after failing to bribe a cleaner.

Thanks to video surveillance footage and victim identification, the thieves were eventually arrested. With no fixed address or occupation, both individuals faced extradition from Romania, where they had fled after their previous crimes in Italy. The arrest was made possible through a European arrest warrant and the cooperation of Romanian authorities who accepted Italy’s extradition request.

The 27 and 29-year-old suspects now face charges of multi-aggravated theft and the fabrication of false documents. The investigation revealed that the thieves had a certain amount of money, evident from their stays in hotels and bed and breakfast accommodations, which they paid for in advance.

It is worth noting that both suspects were already under suspicion for similar crimes, as a detention order had been issued against them last February. However, at that time, they had left Italy and traveled to Cannes, France.

With their arrest in Romania, the fitness thieves will now face the consequences of their actions in Italy.

