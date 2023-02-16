Home Health Gym without heating? It reopens when… it won’t be cold anymore
The problem of the gymnasium (and refectory) of the Vidari primary school, which has been unusable since mid-December because there is no functioning heating, will be solved… in the spring: they will be usable again when it is no longer cold, after Easter. The intervention to redo the pipes is in fact postponed to the summer.

In the meantime, the pupils will continue to have lunch in class, while for motor education hours the Municipality has undertaken to make available to the school alternative spacesmaybe as early as next week. Meanwhile, from March the work to replace the fixtures, abandoned a year ago by a company that went bankrupt, should resume, e the courtyard will finally be cleared from construction site residues.

These are the indications provided yesterday, Tuesday, to the manager of thecomprehensive school in via Valletta FoglianoMassimo Camola, and the coordinator of the Vidari complex, Sabrina De Lenart, in a meeting in the town hall, attended by the mayor Andrea Ceffa, the councilor for educational policies Paola Fantoni, the education officer Roberta Matti and the municipal technicians, the manager Paola Taglietti and the engineer Manuel Mascheroni.

Last week the parents of the pupils mobilized to ask for prompt intervention from the Municipality, and in a few days they have collected 364 signatures at the bottom of a petition, which was registered in the town hall on Monday

Read the complete report on the Informatore on newsstands from Thursday 16 February.

