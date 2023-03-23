Read also:



“It is neither emphasized nor minimized. Safety is no joke.” The mayor Fabio Bergamaschi and the Sport Delegate Walter Della Frera are categorical regarding the statements made at the press conference – convened in front of the gym in via Dogali owned by the Province – by the centre-right city councilors. According to them, part of the responsibility for what happened – ie the collapse of a basket during a basketball match and poor maintenance of the facility in general – lies with the municipal administration which “is responsible for supervising”.

“The minorities in the council – argue the mayor and delegate to sport – have the right and the duty to exercise a control function and therefore it is legitimate in this sense that they can convene a press conference in front of the entrance to the gym in via Dogali, owned by the province , to express concern for some conditions of neglect and insecurity present. It is less legitimate, not to say incorrect, on the contrary, for the municipal administration to be held liable, albeit indirectly, which does not own the asset, which does not manage it and which only has the task of cleaning the plant. Municipality which therefore cannot be involved in assessments of responsibility. Responsibility is no joke. They should never be underestimated, but at the same time they shouldn’t be emphasized or used as a cudgel. We affirm this with the serenity of someone who represents an entity which, in this case, cannot be involved at all. It would be useful to remove the issue of public safety and security from an instrumental political debate. Likewise, as the municipal administration on whose territory this sports facility stands, we urge the Province to fulfill its competence obligations “.

Among other things, the Sports Office of the Municipality, in its supervisory role, has always and punctually sent reports of problems that arise or that are reported by users of the sports facility. The intervention is then up to the Province, as foreseen by the agreement.

The same was signed on 25 September 2001 and – in addition to being still in progress – it has never been modified. It reads: “The Province of Cremona makes its school sports facilities and the equipment contained therein available to the Municipality”.

