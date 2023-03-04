STERN

The former competitive gymnast Kim Bui raises serious allegations against her sport in the star and speaks for the first time about her bulimia.

“Mature athletes are often not wanted, they only get in the way,” says the Stuttgart native, who was a member of the German national squad for more than 20 years. Above all, Bui complains that her trainers have exceeded their limits. The 34-year-old criticizes that she had to “function” as an athlete, which means: “Work through the training plans that hang on the wall in the gym. Don’t argue back when the trainer makes an announcement. Only eat what they Trainer allowed. Only weigh as many pounds as she has specified. No going to parties. Best not to have a boyfriend or see them rarely.”

A trainer also interfered in her private sphere and recommended to Bui that she “not jump into the box so often” with her boyfriend – this is bad for gymnastics.

During her career, Bui had suffered from bulimia for several years, as revealed in the star. The trigger was the constant weight checks by the trainers: “Before puberty I never had weight problems. It was only when my body changed that it was said more often: ‘Kimi, you weigh too much! Watch out with the food.’ In order to be able to meet the weight requirements, she vomited. “It was torture. I choked and choked until something finally came. After that I hung next to the toilet bowl like a drug addict who shot herself.”

Bui went into therapy for her eating disorder and now describes herself as cured.

