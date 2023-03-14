news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 14 – Eating disorders affect 7% of the population and a third of adolescents with more nuanced disorders, with a 36% growth in cases in the post-pandemic period: a figure from which to start to find solutions and propose a preventive action. This is what the Italian Gymnastics Federation and the Italian Auxological Institute proposed by presenting in Milan the new partnership created to combat eating and nutrition disorders in sport, on the eve of the National Lilac Ribbon Day for the fight against disorders of food and nutrition. A team game aimed at protecting adolescent athletes and their relationship with nutrition, in a context in which 35% of female athletes are at risk of developing anorexia, against 10% of the male sports population.



Data that joins the 58% of the bulimia risk for girls and 38% for boys: very high percentages for both sexes.



It is significant that the Italian Gymnastics Federation is putting the hat on the event, involved in the recent months in the earthquake caused by the complaints of some gymnasts on the management of the relationship between weight, nutrition and athletic performance. “The Italian Gymnastics Federation has been a non-profit organization since 1896 and has the responsibility of facing the new challenges that society proposes, so we are pioneers and on the front line against one of the evils of the new millennium”, explained the president of the FGI, Gherardo Tecchi . “Eating disorders must come out of the shadow and benefit from opportunities for dialogue and discussion to be overcome”, was the video message sent by the Lombard governor, Attilio Fontana. “Let’s all row in the same direction, think and live sport to improve health“, was instead the contribution sent by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò. For Mario Colombo, general manager of Auxologico, “we need awareness and timeliness to identify the symptoms, we can do more and better”. (HANDLE).

