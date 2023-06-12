Home » gymnastics, dance and fitness at the Omnicomprehensive of Albairate
Health

gymnastics, dance and fitness at the Omnicomprehensive of Albairate

by admin
gymnastics, dance and fitness at the Omnicomprehensive of Albairate

Not just swimming. To keep fit, enthusiasts and agonists can try their hand at dance and gymnastics. Today at 20.30, at the Omnicomprehensive in via Stignani 65, in fact, “Quadri d’Autore” will take place, the closing essay of the year by the Centro Sportivo Europa, an association that promotes artistic gymnastics, rhythmic, dance and fitness. For the occasion, the sports-themed drawings made by the participants in the “My sport in art” competition will be exhibited and it will be possible to vote. Tomorrow, on the other hand, the “Cse Summer Camp 23” kicks off – in the new headquarters in via Allende 86 in Albairate: dance and artistic gymnastics lessons, from basics to advanced levels, aerial dance, swimming pool but also outdoor tasks .

See also  Influenza vaccine 2021, to whom it is recommended and how to book it

You may also like

Lyme disease, what it is and what the...

“I’m hungry, my mom is dead”: the first...

The Ukrainian wedge between the Russian armies. Kiev...

A new wave of very interesting cars from...

Is forgiving important? The unexpected health benefits

Storm over the capital, flooded streets and closed...

Cagliari in Serie A at the last breath:...

Ukraine: ‘Russia blew up another dam’

Effective training for older people

Floriana stabbed to death in Asti, companion attempts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy