gymnastics, dance and fitness at the Omnicomprehensive of Albairate

Not just swimming. To keep fit, enthusiasts and agonists can try their hand at dance and gymnastics. Today at 20.30, at the Omnicomprehensive in via Stignani 65, in fact, “Quadri d’Autore” will take place, the closing essay of the year by the Centro Sportivo Europa, an association that promotes artistic gymnastics, rhythmic, dance and fitness. For the occasion, the sports-themed drawings made by the participants in the “My sport in art” competition will be exhibited and it will be possible to vote. Tomorrow, on the other hand, the “Cse Summer Camp 23” kicks off – in the new headquarters in via Allende 86 in Albairate: dance and artistic gymnastics lessons, from basics to advanced levels, aerial dance, swimming pool but also outdoor tasks .