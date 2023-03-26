After exporting the politically correct habit, the United States is ready to repeat itself with the Gym intimidation. A somewhat obscure term I must say. Guido Ceronetti, writer and convinced Italist, who passed away in 2018, would have refused to even understand its meaning. He cared about the “struggle for liberation” from “Anglo-speaking” pollution in the Italian language, instead of translating Gymtimidation in “gym fear” that appears when you frequent it, because you feel inadequate. After all, even earlier the word connoted the fear of tools. The phenomenon, especially female, was photographed by an American survey on the Fitrated platform. What does it say? That 65% of women and 36% of men suffer from it and do not go to the gym for fear of being judged by others. Data on the same wavelength come from similar surveys conducted in the UK. And in Italy? No in-depth investigations have yet been reported, even if it emerges forcefully from the discussions on social media. There are even those who do not fail to mock the frightened gym, inviting them to lend their hands to agriculture, forging mind and body in contact with nature. To understand why the gym triggers anxiety even in those who have never suffered from it we heard from Dr Fabio Sinibaldi, psychologist and psychotherapist expert in psychosomatics, founder of the Association for Integrative Sciences, based in Italy and London, expert in Psychobiology and Psychoneuroendocrinoimmunology, author of “Sstress, emotions and health – The handbook for integrated professionals; Mibes editions.”

What are the numbers related to the phenomenon in Italy?

It has only recently been known here, so there are no official statistics. However, from the stories of patients and colleagues that I follow in my training courses or in supervision, it is clear that it is a widespread and growing real problem. In fact, attention to the body and appearance is always growing, the reference standards are very high. Now even people who show off on social networks have characteristics similar to models or professional models, but the public considers them ‘normal people’ and he feels even more inadequate by comparison. Also thanks to the many videos shot with mobile phones on unsuspecting subjects, images that are spread on the net and here the mockery begins.

Going to the gym and exercising around other people is anxiety-provoking. A fear of being looked at, judged and laughed at. How come? What exactly is this fear of the gym and why does it affect women more?

I think it’s interesting to change perspective. Today most people go to the gym precisely because they feel inadequate. In practice, many people walk into the gym already feeling out of place. On the other hand, it must be said that those who are fit tend to show off a lot, favoring the perception of a great distance compared to those who are not. Once upon a time the ‘old-timers’ of the gym had an almost maternal/paternal style towards the newcomers, they stimulated them to commit themselves and gave them suggestions. Today, not always, but in many cases, there is a more individualistic and competitive culture. Apart from these typical phenomena of the gym in recent years, it must be considered that the comparison, the appearance, the trend that “it is never enough”, are widespread in every field. canyone who feels inadequate in the gym is even more so, because they have no other tools: you can only come to terms with your own body, tools and weights.

Why is it shame for women and competition for men?

This distinction is no longer so clear-cut today, but still remains quite typical. It’s partly cultural: women have been asked for centuries to be beautiful and well-groomed; men are required less, only in some areas and only for a few years. Furthermore, there are historically different aspects to the roles and social dynamics that have long been typically required of men and women. This can be considered right or wrong, but it certainly has left a deep cultural legacy and is, at least in part, supported by the different hormonal structures (testosterone leads to competitive behaviors and is markedly higher in most men). Then, there are aspects for which different demands are made more in the expectations between men and women. For men it is often about increasing the size of the pecs, shoulders or lifting more pounds. So it is easier for a man to get into a challenge mindset with other men (have bigger biceps, lift heavier weights, etc.). On the other hand, no matter how hard you train, you have much less control over whether you can constrict a woman’s waistline or buttock size, and this creates a sense of limitation and frustration that underpins feelings of shame. .

How to overcome fears?

In cases like these, there are several ways to help. Basically ask yourself if the gym is the real solution to your insecurities. Changing perspective: going to the gym to have more energy, to improve one’s health, one shifts attention to what matters. THEInitially you can use tricks to not worry too much about your appearance, for example going at off-peak hours, dressing so as not to highlight your body, exercising at home to understand the exercise well, downloading apps that guide you to complete training series. Of course, it doesn’t have to be a denial of the problem, but a temporary way to make it easier to feel better when you’re at the gym. The good news is that activating the body helps develop dopamine, endorphins and other substances that promote better mood and motivation. Similarly, body awareness and movement control changes body maps and affects the sense of security, so it is good to increase physical activity. Other useful solutions? Consider more welcoming and less judgmental environments, but also different activities: yoga, tai chi, but also climbing courses or going trekking outdoors, physical activities that are good for the whole mind-body organism as a whole .