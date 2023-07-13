Home » Gynecological surgery, Usl Vda agreement and Candiolo Institute – Medicine
Health

In the context of complex gynecological surgery and in the advanced stages of endometriosis, the Local Health Authority of Valle d’Aosta and the Candiolo institute have entered into a collaboration agreement. The Piedmontese structure is a center of excellence specialized in the treatment of oncological pathologies, and an international reference for ovarian cancer. The agreement was signed in recent days.


“The collaboration foresees that the Beauregard Gynecology and Obstetrics specialists participate at the Candiolo Institute in complex gynecological surgery or fourth stage endometriosis operations, both in traditional, laparoscopic and robotic modalities. Another part of the agreement – explained by the Local Health Authority – provides for the implementation of skills in the field of gynecological oncological ultrasound Surgical interventions and advanced diagnostics can concern both patients assisted by the Local Health Authority and patients assisted by the Candiolo Institute, but with training value for the Local Health Authority ” .


For the director general of the USL, Massimo Uberti, “the implementation of these agreements is of fundamental importance for our health system and our territory, not very extensive and with a population that has fallen below 124,000 inhabitants, where the cases for some specialty is forcibly limited”.

