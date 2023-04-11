Condition linked to a defect in androgen secretion

Gynecomastia is a condition that affects some men who have a chest that is not only pronounced, but similar in contours to the female breast. A situation therefore not particularly appreciated, especially in a period like ours, where the almost obsessive attention to physical activity and the search for a masculine and muscular body have almost become a must. Not to mention the limitation in choosing clothing. Those that are too tight or snug are obviously “forbidden”, highlighting the problem even more.

“Before puberty the female and male mammary glands are similar. Subsequently, the situation changes or should change: in women there is an increase in the production of estrogens, which stimulate growth of the glandular structure of the breast to form a mature breast. In man, on the other hand, the secretion of androgens determines an arrest … (Continue) read the 2nd page









