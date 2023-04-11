Home Health GYNECOMASTIA, WHEN AND WHY Surgery
Health

GYNECOMASTIA, WHEN AND WHY Surgery

by admin

Condition linked to a defect in androgen secretion

Gynecomastia is a condition that affects some men who have a chest that is not only pronounced, but similar in contours to the female breast. A situation therefore not particularly appreciated, especially in a period like ours, where the almost obsessive attention to physical activity and the search for a masculine and muscular body have almost become a must. Not to mention the limitation in choosing clothing. Those that are too tight or snug are obviously “forbidden”, highlighting the problem even more.
“Before puberty the female and male mammary glands are similar. Subsequently, the situation changes or should change: in women there is an increase in the production of estrogens, which stimulate growth of the glandular structure of the breast to form a mature breast. In man, on the other hand, the secretion of androgens determines an arrest … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords | gyno, chest, men,

See also  The Peaceful Breakthrough of "Eldun's Circle" successfully cleared the whole process without attacking! Blow death skin duo, milk to death Elden behemoth | 4Gamers

You may also like

Belén Rodriguez absent from Le Iene because it...

Version 75 online – health check

Vaccines against cancer and heart attack, the Moderna...

Third pole at the terminus. Renzi and Calenda...

The right amount of movement according to different...

Island of the famous, Serena Enardu cut from...

Keanumycine. As lethal against mushrooms as John Wick...

Do chocolate bunnies make you happy – or...

Benfica-Inter 0-2: goals from Barella and Lukaku! |...

Women’s health, five days of free visits to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy