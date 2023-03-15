TORINO – He made five, but the feeling is that if he had stayed on the pitch he could have made his personal tally grow even more. Erling Haaland was replaced after less than an hour of play by Pep Guardiola, who preferred to keep the Golden Boy 2020 more than putting him in a position to score the sixth goal that would have made him even more history, rising above the small elite of champions who have already scored five in the Champions League in the past. Among these obviously Lionel Messi could not be missingas Guardiola well recalls: “I know Leo scored five goals, I remember it perfectly. But it’s amazing that Erling did it in 60 minutes. He is very young and this must be one more reason to beat Leo’s record“.

In short, the Catalan manager of Manchester City has reserved him new stimuli for the future, who he enjoys the 7-0 success that allowed him to detach the ticket for the quarter-finals of the Champions League: “After a great game, we changed something after the first leg. Once the match was unlocked, everything was easier. I want Haaland to involve him more and more in the process of the game, he’s here to score goals and we want it that way. You are more likely to score if you are more involved in the process of the game, and slowly we are succeeding. He has an amazing mentality, he’s an exceptional guy, sunny and very talented“.





