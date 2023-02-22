Home Health Hacker attack on websites of Italian companies and institutions
Hacker attack on websites of Italian companies and institutions

A series of sites of Italian companies and institutions are being targeted by hackers from the pro-Russian collective NoName057, who claimed the action on their Telegram profiles. The attack, of the Ddos type, started yesterday on the occasion of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Kiev. “Italy will provide Ukraine with the sixth package of military assistance”, they write on their channels, quoting the press conference of the Prime Minister and adding: “we will continue our fascinating journey through Russophobic Italy”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

