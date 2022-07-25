L’Revenue Agency it would have been hit by a hacker attack. The claim appeared on the site where the claims of the Lockbit ransomware group claiming to have stolen 78 gigabytes from the Agency site are collected.

At the moment Italian Tech could not verify the existence of evidence that Lockbit actually stole data from the Agency, but the claim of the attack is genuine. Contacted by our editorial team, the Revenue Agency currently denies that its IT systems have been breached. The case is being investigated by the Postal Police.

Lockbit it is the same hacker group that last year, in August, blocked the systems of the Lazio Region. The hacker group, creator of the ransomware who then gave the group its name, is thought to be originally from Eastern Europe, probably Russian cybercriminals. The one that allegedly attacked the Revenue Agency would be its third version developed by the group.

It would not be a cryptolocker ransomware (those that block systems in exchange for a ransom, just as happened to the Lazio Region), but in this case, according to Italian Tech, it should be an exfiltration of data from the company. At the moment, we are trying to understand if the breach really happened.

The group also released a five-day ultimatum for the payment of a ransom for the return of documents, scans, financial reports and contracts, of which sample screenshots of the stolen material will soon be published. Instead, several Cybersecurity companies confirm the attack, including Swascan, the cybersecurity pole of the Tinexta Group, which in the morning released a note to confirm the offense.