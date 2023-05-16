had already been reported in the US, what do we know

Degree in Communication Sciences at the University of Palermo. Professional journalist since 2006. Joined Virgilio Notizie after various journalistic experiences between Palermo and Milan. I am mainly interested in news , politics and economics. Sometimes I write a book.





























Arriva in Milan the new covid variant, Acrux: a case was verified at the Sacco hospital, but some subvariants would have already been generated from it. At the moment Acrux is raging mainly in Asia.

The Covid Acrux variant in Milan

“This is what should be the second case detected in Italy of XBB.2.3.2“, he explained to beraking latest news Salute Maria Rita Gismondodirector of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bio-emergencies of the Sacco.

The one detected in Milan, and indicated with the abbreviation XBB.2.3.2, would already be a subvariant derived from Acrux (whose abbreviation is XBB.2.3). The name was chosen in reference to the Alpha Cross star system belonging to the constellation of the Southern Cross.

The first infections of Acrux were spotted a few weeks ago in India. The contagion was Then also ascertained in the United States.

I most affected countries at the moment they are Singapore e India. The outbreaks in Spain and Australia have recently grown. Outbreaks have also been reported in Japan, South Korea, China, the United Kingdom and, as mentioned, also in the United States.

The symptoms of the Covid Acrux variant

The alert on the Acrux variant is high, but not so much as to cause alarm in the health authorities. Acrux manifests the behavior of a endemic virus and not pandemic.

A virus becomes endemic when it reaches such a level of diffusion that it is considered permanently present in a population, as happens for example with the flu.

To the variants Acrux does not manifest and aggravation of the symptoms compared to Omicron. The symptoms of Acrux therefore include the classic cold with muscle pain, tiredness and sore throat.

Scientists are still studying the characteristics of Acrux to understand if it could become dominant over the other variants.

At the moment, among all the subvariants, the one that spreads with higher speed is Xbb.2.3.2. But, in particular, another son of Acrux, Xbb.2.3.8, is also under observation.

Acrux more contagious but no more serious

The Acrux variant, therefore, “perhaps appears to be a little more contagious, but not with a greater severity of the disease. Everything remains in a non-pandemic scenario ”, explains the virologist Maria Rita Gismondo.



