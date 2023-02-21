Hemophilia is a rare disease, of genetic origin, characterized by the lack of a specific blood clotting factor. «It occurs almost exclusively in males, while women can be healthy carriers, and is inherited through the cromosoma X” explains Maria Elisa Mancuso, Thrombosis and Haemorrhagic Diseases Center, Humanitas Research Hospital, Rozzano. The most common form is thehaemophilia awhich affects about 1 in every 5-10,000 male births, even rarer ishaemophilia b, which has an incidence of 1 new case out of 30-50,000 male births, or about a thousand Italians. Both pathologies in their severe form are characterized by frequent spontaneous bleeding or following minimal trauma; the severity and frequency of bleeding episodes in fact depend on the level of residual biological activity of the factor coagulation involved”.

Factor IX is a protein whose deficiency causes hemophilia type B. Today, the drug is available for people with haemophilia B nonacog beta pegolan extended-release recombinant factor IX.

«The goal to be achieved with therapies for haemophilia B is to enable people living with the disease to achieve the goal of a nearly bleed-free life. Nonacog beta pegol with its sustained-release formulation, provides medium levels of factor IX in adolescents and adults, which helps control bleeding between doses,” he points out. Rita Carlotta Santoro, Head of the Haemophilia, Haemostasis and Thrombosis Unit of the Apulian-Ciaccio Hospital of Catanzaro.

«Weekly prophylaxis with nonacog beta pegol has contributed in the prevention of blood spills inside a joint caused by the disease and in preserving the osteoarticular status of the hemophilic patient”, he adds Renato Marino, Medical Director at the University Hospital of Bari Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center. “In addition, nonacog beta pegol may also help control bleeding in major surgery.”