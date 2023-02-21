Home Health Haemophilia B: new replacement therapy available in Italy
Health

Haemophilia B: new replacement therapy available in Italy

by admin
Haemophilia B: new replacement therapy available in Italy

Hemophilia is a rare disease, of genetic origin, characterized by the lack of a specific blood clotting factor. «It occurs almost exclusively in males, while women can be healthy carriers, and is inherited through the cromosoma X” explains Maria Elisa Mancuso, Thrombosis and Haemorrhagic Diseases Center, Humanitas Research Hospital, Rozzano. The most common form is thehaemophilia awhich affects about 1 in every 5-10,000 male births, even rarer ishaemophilia b, which has an incidence of 1 new case out of 30-50,000 male births, or about a thousand Italians. Both pathologies in their severe form are characterized by frequent spontaneous bleeding or following minimal trauma; the severity and frequency of bleeding episodes in fact depend on the level of residual biological activity of the factor coagulation involved”.

Factor IX is a protein whose deficiency causes hemophilia type B. Today, the drug is available for people with haemophilia B nonacog beta pegolan extended-release recombinant factor IX.

«The goal to be achieved with therapies for haemophilia B is to enable people living with the disease to achieve the goal of a nearly bleed-free life. Nonacog beta pegol with its sustained-release formulation, provides medium levels of factor IX in adolescents and adults, which helps control bleeding between doses,” he points out. Rita Carlotta Santoro, Head of the Haemophilia, Haemostasis and Thrombosis Unit of the Apulian-Ciaccio Hospital of Catanzaro.

«Weekly prophylaxis with nonacog beta pegol has contributed in the prevention of blood spills inside a joint caused by the disease and in preserving the osteoarticular status of the hemophilic patient”, he adds Renato Marino, Medical Director at the University Hospital of Bari Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center. “In addition, nonacog beta pegol may also help control bleeding in major surgery.”

See also  What Reefilla and Screevo do, the winners of the Digital Factory of Leasys (Stellantis) and I3p Torino

You may also like

Rare diseases, ok to the new National Plan...

How You Ride Disneyland’s NEWEST Attraction Is About...

Psychosis. Questionnaire before a visit helps to identify...

Too many parents give their children fever medicines...

“Different from Alzheimer’s, here are the symptoms and...

The alarming spread of bird flu does not...

Liquid biopsy, the blood test that monitors the...

Orthodontics, children’s smiles can be warning signs of...

Third chemotherapy for Messina Denaro in prison in...

Online psychotherapy, boom after the pandemic: how it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy