Listen to the audio version of the article

Here in Belino under a sky that does not bode well for consumer electronics given the energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation, the watchword is ecosystem. Chinese giant Haier in the large household appliance sector – fourth in Europe in terms of market share – has chosen to go all-in on the Internet of Things and aims to become a reference point for home intelligence. The protagonist here in Berlin at the Ifa is its mobile application called hOn which has the ambition to control not only the Haier ecosystem which means from the refrigerator to the dishwasher to the air purifier but also that of others. The password is interoperability but it is all to be verified. On the ball there are also Google, Samsung and all the big digital platforms with which they share the standards. But not the products. But let’s see the news of what they called the biggest product launch in their history.

An app to dominate them, to tame them, to find them …

Like the ring of the Lord of the rings, it would come to be closed. The hOn app contains many of the computer vision-related innovations that have been pioneered by artificial intelligence giants. For example, analyze the dishwasher basket with the photo to advise you on how to save by placing more items. Applied to the refrigerator, it takes stock of what’s there and what’s missing. By framing the chosen ingredients,

the app hOn refers to a series of recommended recipes for which we will also have the selection of the best cooking mode to use. And then it will connect to WashPass, the rental washing machine service that will make its debut in Italy in November.

The refrigerator in the center of the house.

The fridge must be large and commanding, not just in the kitchen. What we understood during the conference that was held in Berlin in a 3700 square meter pavilion is that artificial intelligence and IOT have hit and conquered the large household appliance. There is the new Cube 90 Series 9 family, which thanks to artificial intelligence and the Big Touch Display integrated in the door, intends to become the whole home ecosystem, connecting to any household appliance. In the washing area we also find the new I-fresh models that have a package of programs dedicated to hygiene and garment care. Among the novelties there is Ultra Fresh, a system for the continuous introduction of air into the basket. After the normal washing process it comes into operation to refresh the garments and maintain a dry environment, avoiding the formation of mold and bacteria and preventing bad odors. The laundry can remain in the washing machine for up to 12 hours.

The intelligent assistant oven

Chef @ HomeSeries is another protagonist of the exhibition: the oven that becomes a real personal assistant, satisfying all kinds of needs thanks to the latest Artificial Intelligence inside technologies and the connection with the App hOn. What does it do again. It is equipped with the Preci Taste function, capable of recognizing the food inserted, setting the most suitable cooking parameters and controlling the process until the end.

Candy news

Wanting to concentrate on what new appliances to report to Rapido ‘dishwashers do and the Wash & Dry 35’ program, capable of washing and drying dishes in just 35 minutes.