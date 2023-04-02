Bologna, 2 April 2023 – This winter he really doesn’t want to step aside. Falling temperatures and weather alert due to strong winds and rough seas Emilia Romagna.

In particular Arpae and regional civil protection have issued the orange wind warningon the coast and on the Romagna mountains. Meanwhile today sudden hailstorms they took different areas of Romagna by surprise: Massa Lombarda, Lugo (Ravenna) and part of the Imolese area. A reverse heavy snow interested in the Monte Cimone area, down to below 1200 meters of altitude.

Weather alert for Monday 3 April also in Veneto

A strong storm hit the Bolognese today 2 April 2023 but it was the hail that hit the area of ​​Medicina and Castel San Pietro as far as Sesto Imolese to worry about crop damage. An assessment of the damages will be made starting tomorrow but the trade associations are still collecting the reports from the agricultural entrepreneurs and a complete overview will be made in the next few days.

Early afternoon today (Sunday) a heavy hailstorm, with grains ranging from one to three centimeters in diameter, hit a large area between Sant’Agata sul Santerno and Massa Lombarda, also affecting part of the Conselicese area and the bordering Bologna area.

Strong wind and stormy sea: where and when

Moderate (62-74 km/h) or strong (75-88 km/h) north-easterly winds are forecast for tomorrow, Monday 3 April, with possible reinforcements or higher intensity gusts, all over the Apennine ridge and on the entire central-eastern sector of the region. Also it is expected rough seas offshore and conditions of the sea near the coast which can generate localized phenomena of marine intrusion and erosion of the coast.

Orange weather alert

Orange alert for wind in the provinces of Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì Cesena and Rimini from midnight on Monday 3 April until midnight on Tuesday 4th April. Moderate (62-74 km/h) or strong (75-88 km/h) stormy north-easterly winds are forecast for Monday 3 April, with possible reinforcements or gusts of higher intensity, on the entire Apennine ridge and on the entire central-eastern sector of the region. In addition, rough seas offshore and conditions of the sea near the coast are expected, which can generate localized phenomena of marine intrusion and erosion of the coast.

Yellow weather alert

The yellow alert, therefore slightly less, was issued due to wind in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì Cesena, Rimini and by state of the sea ​​and storm surges on the provinces of Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì Cesena and Rimini. Moderate (62-74 km/h) or strong (75-88 km/h) stormy north-easterly winds are forecast for Monday 3 April, with possible reinforcements or gusts of higher intensity, on the entire Apennine ridge and on the entire central-eastern sector of the region. In addition, rough seas offshore and conditions of the sea near the coast are expected, which can generate localized phenomena of marine intrusion and erosion of the coast.

Forecasts for Monday 3 April in Emilia Romagna

Irregular cloudiness in the morning, more compact on the reliefs and on the central-eastern sector, where it will still be associated with low rainfall, in any case depleting. From the afternoon there is a tendency to clear up.

Stationary or slightly decreasing temperatures: minimum values ​​between 8 and 10 degrees; maximum values ​​between 12/13 degrees along the coast and 14/16 degrees inland. Winds from the north-east, light on the plain central-western, from moderate to strong, with reinforcements and sometimes consistent gusts, on the eastern sector, on the coastal strip, on the sea and on the Apennine ridge. Very rough sea, agitated offshore.

Forecasts for Tuesday 4 April in Emilia Romagna

The weather improves on Tuesday. Sunny or partly cloudy skies with increasing cloudiness in the evening.

Temperatures decreasing further, with minimum values ​​between 3 and 6 degrees, maximum values ​​between 9 degrees in the east and 13 degrees in the western provinces.

Winds from the north-east, weak in the central-western sector; moderate with reinforcements on the eastern sector, on the coastal strip and on the sea. Rough, very rough or agitated sea offshore.

Regional weather forecast