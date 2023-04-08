Do you blow dry your hair after every wash? And often use a rich regimen? This is not ideal for the hair – this must be taken into account in daily hair care.

Mistake 1: Blow dry too often and too hot

After washing their hair, many people take it for granted that they use a hair dryer to dry their hair. The hot blow-dryer air strains the hair and can dry it out. The result: it looks brittle and dull.

It is better to let the hair air dry, which is not a problem, especially in summer when the temperatures are warm. If you don’t want to do without blow-drying, you can turn the temperature of the blow-dryer down a bit. Many devices have a corresponding toggle switch or button with a cooling option.

Mistake 2: Using wire hairbrushes

Wire hairbrushes can damage the hair structure. Combs and brushes made of wood or brushes with pure natural bristles, such as wild boar bristles, are better suited.

Mistake 3: Dye damaged hair

Chemical hair colors or perms have no place on damaged hair. “They are extremely aggressive and put a lot of strain on the hair,” warns the German Skin and Allergy Aid. “Natural hair colors or gentle tints are more suitable.”

Mistake 4: Forgot sun protection

It’s not just the skin that needs to be protected from UV rays: the hair is also stressed by intense sunlight. They fade and become dry.

If you want to prevent this, you should wrap your hair in a towel on the beach, for example, or put on a wide-brimmed sun hat.

Mistake 5: Using the wrong care products

Avoid long-lasting conditioners: they weigh down the hair and cause it to hang down. Light hair treatments with water-soluble ingredients are more suitable. They should be used once a week.

Long hair that tends to split ends can also be cared for with a little olive oil: Rub a little warm oil into the tips of the still damp hair. This will prevent your hair from splitting further.

Those:German Skin and Allergy Aid eV

ikr