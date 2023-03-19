Nine hair dyes compared Would you like a nice new hair color? It’s faster and cheaper in your own bathroom than at the hairdresser’s – with dyes from the drugstore. We tested nine permanent hair colors, including whether they dye evenly, how they cover gray and how long they stay in the hair. We also checked how the color solutions can be applied and what the condition of the hair is after coloring. This is what the Stiftung Warentest hair color test offers Test­ergeb­nisse. In the table you will find the ratings for nine permanent hair colors, including products from Garnier, L’Oréal, Schwarzkopf and Syoss, from Rossmann and dm, as well as an innovation from the Keralock brand. You will find out who the test winners are and what the weaknesses of the competition are.

Purchase advice and tips.

Heft­artikel. If you unlock the topic, you will get access to the PDF for the test report from test 2/2022.

Hair color test

Test results for 9 oxidation hair colors 02/2022

Good hair color for around 3 euros Our test conclusion: Several of the tested hair colors are good overall, including one that is particularly cheap at just under 3 euros per pack. The other colors perform a little worse – for example because they do not match the color indicated on the packaging or because they wash out of gray hair comparatively quickly. Tipp: Shampoo stresses colored hair. We therefore recommend using a particularly mild cleaning children’s shampoo. For the color protection shampoos in the test, on the other hand, it was mostly said to be inadequate.

Maintain after dyeing Even with a good hair color, coloring is not a wellness for the hair. The tested permanent or oxidation hair colors cause a number of chemical reactions that strain the hair. After that, maintenance is required. This is provided by a conditioner or a treatment, small amounts of which are usually included with the dyes. Tipp: If you want to give your hair an extra dose of care on a regular basis, we recommend the best hair conditioners in the test.





Know the allergy risk Aromatic amines are indispensable in oxidation hair colors – substances that can cause severe allergic reactions. The colors in the test contain up to five different aromatic amines that are also permitted in hair colors. We did not find any unauthorized amines or other prohibited substances in the ingredient lists. Tipp: Avoid the skin allergy tests recommended by many suppliers 48 hours before applying the hair color. They do not provide reliable results and can also cause an allergy in the first place.