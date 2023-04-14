Among the latest beauty trends from TikTok there is undoubtedly thehair cycling. The term went viral thanks to the video in which la content creator Kelsey Griffin talked about the particular method she uses to have beautiful and healthy hair.

What is hair cycling

The treatment replicates the pattern that underpins it skin cyclinga system proposed by the New York dermatologist Whitney Bowe. This skincare program is a four night routine. During the first two are used exfoliating active ingredients and retinoidswhile the following ones are dedicated to rest and recovery of the skin through the use of moisturizing and soothing products.

Hair cycling provides the same way as do not always use the same products for the wash of the hair, but to alternate them according to the needs of the scalp and hair.

A revolutionary method?

The concept is relatively recent. In reality, a name has been given to a habit already known and sometimes recommended by hairdressers and dermatologists. In fact, the needs of hair change according to various factors, such as the state of health, stress or simply the seasons.

For example, after a number of washes your hair may need a clarifying shampoo to cleanse your scalp. For the next one, there will therefore be a tendency to prefer a more delicate detergent suitable for frequent use.

On the lengths you can alternate a moisturizing mask instead of the normal conditioner, to give dry hair an extra dose of hydration. If your hair is fine and can’t handle too heavy products, just limit its use to once a week and only on the ends.

Within the routine, shampoo and conditioner are used with different functions, with rest days between one wash and another. The habits become personalized to answer various questions e get the most out of each product. The product rotation it is modulated on the needs and characteristics of the hair, which is why there is no single protocol. The choice depends on the condition of the skin, the frequency of washing, the texture of the hair and whether it is natural or treated.

Is it suitable for all hair types?

Generalmente l’hair cycling has no contraindications. It alternates gentle exfoliation and hydration as needed and is adaptable to different hair types. To find the ideal combination it is useful to monitor the scalp and lengths after treatment: it may take several attempts before obtaining the desired balance.

Adopting precautions is however advisable in situations of skin sensitivity, allergies or pathologies. In any case, it is better to stop using the products if you notice unwanted reactions. Furthermore, for subjects suffering from particular conditions such as dandruff or dermatitis and using a medicated shampoo or other topical treatment, the dermatologist could indicate to what extent and with which products it is better to alternate it.

