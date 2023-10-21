Hair falls out in autumn? Two popular drinks are now strengthening your hair

Are you combing your hair and – boom – the brush is full of hair? You are not alone in this. Many women and men suffer from hair loss, especially in autumn.

We’ll show you which home remedies you can use to get hair loss under control.

That’s why hair falls out

Fall hair loss can be genetic. There is usually no reason to worry. Stress or hormonal disorders can also trigger hair loss.

We lose 70 to 100 hairs every day and that is completely normal. Severe hair loss usually returns after about three months and new hair grows back.

However, prevention is better than cure. A balanced and nutritious diet helps prevent hair loss.

But be careful: If you lose more than 100 hairs a day or the hair falls out in one area in particular, you should see a doctor and have it examined. Then the hair loss can have other reasons and, for example, indicate an illness.

Prevent hair loss: These drinks can help

Two popular drinks can stimulate your hair growth and thus counteract hair loss. You don’t have to drink it.

1. Coffee makes hair grow

The caffeinated drink not only stimulates your mood but also your hair growth. Coffee contains important minerals such as calcium and magnesium, which support hair growth. The caffeine stimulates blood circulation in the scalp.

There are already many shampoos that contain caffeine. But you can also use home-brewed coffee. It is best to use fresh coffee powder because it contains many valuable vitamins and minerals.

How to start your caffeine cleanse: Brew the coffee and let it cool slightly so as not to burn your scalp. Then pour the drink onto your hair directly at the roots and massage the coffee into your skin. Let the treatment take effect for a few minutes and then rinse out the coffee. Use the treatment at least once a month for optimal results.

2. Beer strengthens hair

The main ingredients of beer are water, malt and hops. Beer contains many valuable vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, biotin, niacin, folic acid and pantothenic acid, which support hair growth.

Some hair products have taken advantage of beer’s hair benefits. When choosing a beer, pay attention to a high hop content, as hops in particular have a good anti-hair loss effect . A low alcohol content is also important when buying beer for hair treatment. The alcohol content should not exceed five percent.

How to start the beer hair treatment: Work the drink into your hair and leave it on for a quarter of an hour before washing it off again.

Danger: Do not use this treatment too often. The alcohol in beer can damage the hair roots through acidification.

