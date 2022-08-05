There is also libido and hair loss among the 62 symptoms (and not 33 as previously indicated by the World Health Organization) linked to Covid in the 12 weeks following the infection. A study, published in the journal, identified these new symptoms Nature Medicineled by scientists from the University of Birmingham, who reported a list of effects associated with Covid-19.

The team, led by Shamil Haroon, examined the electronic health records of 2.4 million people in the UK, then selected 486,149 patients who had contracted the infection between January 2020 and April 2021 but were not hospitalized, and 1.9 million people without any indication of Coronavirus infection. The researchers identified three categories of symptoms: respiratory, cognitive and general.

Shortness of breath, amnesia and erectile dysfunction

Among the most common, the authors report anosmia (loss of smell), shortness of breath, chest pain and fever, but there were also numerous cases in which amnesia, apraxia (inability to perform family movements), bowel incontinence were reported. , erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, hoarse voice and swelling of the limbs. Some of these symptoms such as decreased libido, sexual dysfunction and hair loss have never been attributed with certainty to Long Covid before. “Our research – observes Haroon – adds to the investigations that include a series of symptoms for long Covid. We know that the long-term effects can be very broad and cannot always be explained by other risk factors, such as the style of previous life or health conditions. The symptoms we have highlighted could help doctors and health authorities to develop guidelines and evaluation strategies for patients with Long Covid. “

Long Covid: why men and women have different symptoms by Fabio Di Todaro July 13, 2022



Hair loss

But why Covid-19 also causes hair loss. “When the body is in a state of stress, new hair growth can occur, which paradoxically causes existing hair to fall out – he explains. Shamil Haroon of the University of Birmingham – This condition is called telogen effluvium and does not affect individual hair strands, but rather generalized hair loss. “

Considering a variety of demographic and sociological factors, the scientists found that Long Covid was more common in women, young people, black ethnic groups, people with lower incomes, smokers and people with obesity. “Our analyzes – he explains Anuradhaa Subramanian, another signature of the study – they help us consider what could potentially cause or contribute to the manifestation of Long Covid. We already know that some modifiable traits like smoking and obesity put people at greater risk for various diseases and conditions, including Long Covid. “

Long Covid, the latest hoax: washing your blood abroad by Irma D’Aria July 13, 2022



The role of autoimmune diseases

However, other factors such as biological sex and ethnicity also appear to be important. For example, women are more likely to suffer from autoimmune diseases. “Observing in our study that women are more likely to suffer from Long Covid increases our interest in investigating whether autoimmunity or other causes could explain the increased risk in women. These observations will help further narrow the circle on factors. of risk to investigate and how we can help patients “.