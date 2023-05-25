Hair loss in women: causes and remedies for female pattern baldness

Losing hair is one fear that unites many people, including women, but in reality the fact that the hair comes off the head is, to a certain extent, a completely normal and physiological thing. Indeed there is a natural regrowth cycle through which the hair is replaced.

Finding them on the brush, therefore, shouldn’t in itself be a cause for alarm. It becomes worrisome, however, when this replacement begins to wear off and new hair shows up thinner and weaker of the previous ones, thus starting a phase that can lead to baldness.

Although it is thought to be a purely male phenomenon, even many women in the course of their lives will have to face an ever-increasing thinning of their hair, which can often lead to psychological repercussions not to underestimate.

In fact, if we are more than used to seeing bald men (which does not automatically mean that losing hair is a walk in the park), a different story is for the female body, which has always been subject to much more social and aesthetic pressures.

For a woman losing her hair can be a real deal traumaagainst which trichology has been trying to remedy for some time with increasingly effective treatments, such as the remedies against baldness from the Helvetico Sanders Institute.

Various types of female alopecia

“Alopecia” is actually a very generic term, as it can refer to different conditions, which have different causes, times and treatments. Here are the main ones:

Androgenetics : it is the most widespread type of alopecia, which involves a progressive weakening of the hair follicles caused by the presence of androgenic hormones and a genetic predisposition. It begins to manifest itself around the age of 40/30, but it can also be caused by events such as post partum and menopause. According to the Italian Society of Trichology, it affects 35% of women of childbearing age and 50% of those in menopause.

: it is the most widespread type of alopecia, which involves a progressive weakening of the hair follicles caused by the presence of and a genetic predisposition. It begins to manifest itself around the age of 40/30, but it can also be caused by events such as post partum and menopause. According to the Italian Society of Trichology, it affects 35% of women of childbearing age and 50% of those in menopause. Areata : it’s about a genetic and autoimmune disease which causes alopecia initially localized in small patches, up to the complete loss of hair and hair.

: it’s about a which causes alopecia initially localized in small patches, up to the complete loss of hair and hair. Scar : is a form of baldness resulting from inflammatory diseases that cause the follicle destruction . The most common of these diseases is the A pile of lichen planes.

: is a form of baldness resulting from inflammatory diseases that cause the . The most common of these diseases is the A pile of lichen planes. And chemotherapy : it is the alopecia caused by the pharmacological therapies put in place to fight tumors.

: it is the alopecia caused by the pharmacological therapies put in place to fight tumors. And stress: in this case it is the strong stress or a traumatic event that causes hair loss. The nerves around the hair follicles are responsible, which in these circumstances block hair growth. Once the source of stress has been resolved, the follicles should resume their normal activity.

What are the causes of female pattern baldness

As is evident from the various types of alopecia, the causes can be many variegated and decree or not the reversibility of the baldness (temporary or definitive) and the severity (limited or widespread).

Here are the most common causes:

genetic predisposition;

hormonal imbalances;

stress;

bad habits such as unhealthy diets and alcohol abuse;

inflammatory or autoimmune diseases;

drug treatments.

As far as hormonal imbalances are concerned, two phases of life are particularly significant for a woman: the post partum and the menopause.

The health of the hair is in fact strongly influenced by estrogen, which represent a panacea for the hair. During pregnancy, estrogen levels rise, visibly improving the appearance of hair (it’s not just a saying that pregnant women look more radiant), but at the same time preventing the follicle from resting.

About three months after giving birth, estrogen levels drop, which can lead to excessive hair loss (and the stress of the delicate postpartum phase certainly doesn’t help).

For the same dynamic, also the entry into menopause it involves a drop in the level of estrogen, thus leaving the field free for androgen hormones.

The beneficial function of estrogen, in fact, is to reduce 5a-reductase, an enzyme that converts testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the main cause of alopecia.

Therefore, any factor that affects this delicate balance in favor of androgen hormones will lead to a higher risk of baldness. Among these is also theiperandrogenismowhich often affects women struggling with polycystic ovary syndrome.

How the symptoms manifest

As already mentioned, losing hair is not a problem in itself if the loss is replaced by equally healthy and strong hair, but when the follicle begins to weaken and miniaturizethe hair will be replaced by ever thinner and more depigmented copies, until the follicle completely ceases its activity.

Unlike male alopecia, characterized by a thinning in areas (for example the classic “receding hairline”), for women hair loss is widespread more homogeneously all over the head, especially the crown and the areas behind the frontal-temporal line.

In 1977 the progression of female pattern baldness was standardized by the Ludwig scale in three degrees of severity: degree 1,2 and 3.

On average, a few dozen hairs are lost a day, if the limit is exceeded hundreds we should start addressing the problem. However, counting the hair we lose daily is a difficult and tedious task, so it might be more useful to keep head monitored and pay attention if there are any areas where the scalp becomes increasingly visible.

It is possible to stop hair loss

Being able to stop the excessive hair loss depends on the type of alopecia, the progress and the severity. For the most accurate evaluation possible, it is advisable to contact specialists, because each person is unique and only one personalized visit may or may not decree how and when it is appropriate to intervene.

The fact remains that by acting on the hair and scalp in time, baldness can be prevented from becoming an obvious problem. There prevention it is therefore essential and not wise to wait for the problem to get worse.

At the centers of the Helvetico Sanders Institute it is possible to book one’s own free visitwhich through analyzes and tests (such as the objective examination through the micro camera, to evaluate the health of the scalp, or the pull test to verify the resistance of the hair) will be able to provide a specific consultation for each patient .

The fact that lost hair cannot always be recovered should not, however, suggest that we must be destined to live with a bald head if this causes us discomfort. In fact, if the baldness is too advanced, you can always opt for the transplant of hair.

How the methods to combat female pattern baldness work

The Helvetico Sanders Institute mainly proposes two ways to combat alopecia: treatments aimed at stopping excessive hair loss by restoring the scalp and transplant techniques if the situation is at a more advanced stage.

The line PHYSIO-COMPLEX it is composed of both dermo-corrective and dermo-stimulating treatments and is based on combinations of substances 100% naturalfree of parabens, SLS and SLES (extremely aggressive surfactants), which do not have the typical side effects of some drugs and there is no need to use them for life, as the goal is to achieve lasting results.

The benefits of these substances (such as saw palmetto, caffeine, zinc PCA and aloe vera) have also been demonstrated by some research by the La Sapienza University of Rome*, the British Journal of Dermatology** and the Department of Dermatology studies of Florence***.

The data acquired by the Helvetico Sanders Institute found that these treatments normalized the scalp in 95% of cases, making the hair more resistant in 93% and thickening the shaft in 83%.

As far as transplantation is concerned, however, the Helvetico Sanders Institute uses its own protocol SMART WAScharacterized by three stages:

L’ extraction : the hair that will be implanted is always the patient’s hair, which will be extracted from areas not affected by the effect of hormones, which will guarantee them don’t fall anymore . The extraction takes place via a monobulbar micromotor equipped with a microscopic tip of the size up to 0.7 mm and there is no need to worry because this extraction will not be evident to the eye.

: the hair that will be implanted is always the patient’s hair, which will be extracted from areas not affected by the effect of hormones, which will guarantee them . The extraction takes place via a monobulbar micromotor equipped with a microscopic tip of the size up to 0.7 mm and there is no need to worry because this extraction will not be evident to the eye. The storage : the follicular units are kept in a culture medium, at a controlled temperature, immersed in a biochemical liquid which prevents their degeneration and increases their life vitality .

: the follicular units are kept in a culture medium, at a controlled temperature, immersed in a biochemical liquid which prevents their degeneration and increases their life . L’plant: the follicles taken are implanted in the area affected by baldness directly into the scalp using the DHI implant system, which guarantees almost 100% engraftment and no scar. The skill of the surgeons in this phase is essential to avoid the “doll effect” with hair all at the same angle. This is why it is very important turn to gods qualified professionals.

This is then followed by a phase of periodic monitoring. To make sure that regrowth proceeds for the best, it is in fact necessary to wait for the biological times necessary for the hair to reach optimal stability: after 6 months it will be possible to see an initial result that is appreciable to the eye, while the definitive result will be obtained one year after the transplant.

