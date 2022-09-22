Hair loss can be natural with every change of season, but it can only be worrying when the amount is excessive. However, something can be done to prevent it before the situation gets worse.

Hair loss is certainly physiological, to the point that it is considered “normal” if it involves 50 to 100 hairs a day.

In spring and autumn, however, it inevitably becomes greater, precisely due to a change that must take place at the time of the seasonal change. Indeed, this can often occur when the first colds arrive due to the period spent in the sun, which can weaken them. Keeping this moment under control, however, is important, in order to intervene promptly if the thing gets worse.

Losing your hair is normal but …

The moment you notice a loss of more than 100 hairs a day (even at a glance) it is natural to start worrying, or at least keep the situation under more control.

The replacement is to be considered natural, if the hair that falls out is replaced by new ones. In fact, the life cycle generally lasts three years, with a growth of one centimeter per month.

When the regrowth seems to loosen or you even notice the presence of a patch, you should try to take action in a timely manner and then consult a dermatologist or a trichologist. This situation, in fact, is the indicator of something that is not working in the organism and that, as such, deserves to be controlled.

The causes of the problem can be different:

stress, is the first reason we think about but often it is not the only one;

heavy menstrual cycles related to hormonal disorders;

thyroid or autoimmune diseases;

skin conditions, such as dermatitis or psoriasis;

deficiency of mineral salts, to be attributed, for example, to a crash diet or diet without the support of a specialist.

What to do to prevent the problem

The first step to take if you want to prevent hair loss or run for cover when this is excessive is certainly a change in your diet.. In fact, there are some foods that are often little considered, but which have an important purpose for this purpose.

Vitamin B, E and D should never be lacking in our diet, as well as mineral salts, which allow for faster growth. Equally useful are also the proteins contained in meat (preferably the white one), fish, fruit, vegetables, eggs, legumes and low-fat dairy products.

Onions, almonds, hazelnuts, apricots, grapes, persimmons, carrots and spinach are also recommended.

Each of us should also pay attention to the way in which we take care of our hair. For some, using the plate is essential, but if you can’t do without it, you should prefer a model in which you can keep the temperature under control. Even washing them every day is wrong, although many do not think so.

Those who want to strengthen them and want to avoid buying ad hoc products can instead make an olive oil pack.