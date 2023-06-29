Hair loss: Researchers discover birthmark molecule that helps against it

The receding hairline becomes more conspicuous, the look in the mirror more severe. Many men miss their hair once it starts to thin. Hair loss is widespread and therefore actually normal.

30 percent of white men are already bald by the age of 30. That’s almost every third person. At the age of 50 it is already every second person. And by the age of 70, only one in five men has no signs of hair loss ( study ). Nevertheless, some suffer from it, some can also be treated and, for example, hair transplanted. Women can also be affected by hair loss, albeit much less frequently.

With birthmark molecules against hair loss

An international research team has now come across a new possible treatment strategy against hair loss. And of all things, in which she researched the – often hated – hair growth in birthmarks.

In experiments with mice, the scientists demonstrated that hairy moles contain large amounts of so-called senescent pigment cells.

These “zombie cells” also appear to have a positive effect on hair growth. The background is that senescent cells apparently produce large amounts of the molecule osteopontin, for which the hair stem cells have a suitable receptor molecule (CD44). “The molecular interaction between osteopontin and CD44 activated the hair stem cells, which led to vigorous hair growth,” says a press release accompanying the “Nature” study.

For their study, the scientists transplanted human skin samples into the mice and injected osteopontin three times a day. Within a few days, hair grew up to a centimeter long at the site. “The existing ‘sleeping’ hair follicles were awakened and natural hair growth was activated in this way,” explained Maksim Plikus, professor of cell biology at the University of California and co-author of the study.

Will the hair growth syringe come onto the market soon?

But what do these findings actually mean? “Our results offer qualitatively new insights into the relationship between senescent cells and tissue-derived stem cells, and show beneficial effects of senescent cells on hair follicle stem cells,” said Xiaojie Wang, also a specialist and postdoctoral researcher in developmental and cell biology at the University of California. “As we learn more, this information can potentially be used to design new therapies that target the characteristics of aging cells and treat a wide range of regenerative disorders, including frequent hair loss.”

Plikus is more confident in an interview with “Business Insider”. He hopes that the method can be used as an outpatient procedure similar to a Botox treatment in the future. The molecule can be injected into the scalp using so-called microneedling in the form of tiny needles and thus stimulate hair growth.

However, the technology first has to prove itself. Human clinical trials are scheduled to begin this summer.

Hair loss – at a glance

What is hair loss: Over a longer period of time, significantly more than 100 hairs fall out per day

Causes: Different depending on the type of hair loss, e.g. B. underlying diseases, medication, age, predisposition, hormonal changes

What to do: That depends on the cause. There are some home remedies and also vitamins and minerals that are designed to stop hair loss; It can be treated medically with medication, microneedling or surgical hair transplantation

Which doctor: First to the family doctor, who may refer you to a specialist, for example a dermatologist

How to prevent: Complete prevention is hardly possible; it can be slowed down by gently dabbing dry instead of rubbing after washing, eating a balanced diet, avoiding tight hairstyles (e.g. a tightly tied braid)

More information about causes, symptoms and treatment options can be found at FOCUS Gesundheit – Hair Loss

