Hair removal is one of the most common practices, today as today, between men and women. An inadequate gesture, however, can put your health at risk

Especially during the summer months, hair removal is certainly one of the most repeated personal hygiene routines. The bare legs and arms, in fact, lead many people to want remove unwanted hair which, harmless as they are, many people don’t like.

Although many go to a beautician monthly, in reality many opt for cheaper, faster solutions and painless like hair removal with a razor or depilatory cream. In fact, whichever method you choose, there are some things you should never do: put your health at risk.

Hair removal – be careful where you go

Whether you opt for waxing or use the razor blade, hair removal is a stressful practice for the skin, which is in fact excessively stressed. For this reason, methods should be chosen as delicate as possible and adequately prepare the epidermis with special scrubs, so as not to have to stress it further. But what makes the difference is what you do after hair removal: there are some gestures you should never do.

First of all, if you do waxing it absolutely is it is forbidden to stay in the sun in the following 24 hours, both natural and tanning beds and sun showers. The skin is in fact extremely delicate after the practice and the rays can cause a rashas well as a heavy sunburn. If you have no choice, it is still good to keep the shaved skin in the shade for at least 12 hours, then exposing yourself with a cream with high SPFto reapply frequently.

Secondly, hair removal can cause on the skin of micro wounds invisible who, however, need to be healed. For this reason, it is highly not recommended to go to the hotel in the next 24 hours environments with a high risk of infection, such as swimming pools: it is better to wait at least a day before exposing the legs to any pathogens. We must also be very careful with the hands, which can be vectors of infection without even realizing it.

In principle, side effects that may arise from the sun or some infection vanish within a few hours. To help the skin recover, it is useful to smear with soothing cream, in order to soften it and make it more uniform. If, however, you notice any strange symptoms it is best to contact your doctor or your own trusted beautician.