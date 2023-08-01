Hair removal techniques: better razor, wax, electric epilator, cream or laser?

Finding the right hair removal technique for each one, but now also for each of us, is not easy. Of course, we all want it to be effective, but also fast, painless and for its effect to last as long as possible. It is such an important issue that in times of Me Too and the female revolution it has become a very symbol of the struggle for male power. For some women, exhibiting fur-covered armpits and legs is a symbol of resistance.

That said, the vast majority of women, and even more and more men, continue their fight tight to the last hair. You also have to be careful of the moment before hair removal and the moment after if you want to have a perfect result.

Razor hair removal

The hair is like a small pyramid that has a slightly wider base and then, as it grows, becomes thinner. When you shave, this doesn’t get any harder but the base feels more to the touch: actually the blade does not change the structure of the haircutting it, but you just give it a kind of energy.

For optimal shaving with the razor, you can soften the skin with warm water, spread the foam or an emollient shaving gel and pass the blade against the grain. If you don’t have a specific product available, the shower gel you normally use in the shower is also fine.

Pro

It is the technique that has the least side effects. It is indicated for those who tend to suffer from ingrown hairs. With shaving, which does not involve tearing the hair bulb, there is no risk folliculitis. Be careful though ingrown hairs especially in the groin area.

Against

It is good to avoid the razor if there are lesions on the skin. It is necessary to repeat the hair removal quite often.

Depilation with waxing

with the wax pulls the hair out by the root, removing the hair bulb: this is why very often, over time, the hair grows less and less. Waxing can be done hot o cold.

Hair removal strips. They are usually based on honey and natural resins and their texture is sticky: ready to use, very practical, they warm up in your hands, apply and tear off with a decisive gesture against the grain.

Hot. Solid waxes are used at room temperature, such as the fat-soluble ones based on titanium dioxide and azulene, which melt at 40 degrees and are applied to the skin with a spatula. Then he waits for the temperature to drop to 36-37 degrees and, at that point a strip of fabric is superimposed, finally always tearing against the grain.

Before proceeding with waxing, a sponge is passed with hot water to dilate the pores and then dried. When you do hot waxing, you have to spread it out a veil of talcum powder on the area to be epilated: in this way the wax adheres less to the surface of the skin, while the hair is incorporated by the wax which tears more effectively. At the end, you can lean on Zone an ice pack to feel less pain.

Pro

Waxing, both hot and cold, guarantees a smooth skin for 15-30 days.

Against

It is contraindicated for those who suffer from ingrown hairs: when the hair grows back, it finds a denser skin and curves back on itself causing ingrown and increasing the risk of folliculitis. The tear, especially on the face, could be a little aggressive especially for those with delicate skin because it could create capillary fragility. In case of sensitive skin, then, the risk is inflame the skin, especially in the mustache area. Stains may appear in the long run.

Depilation with depilatory cream

It works conceptually like the razor, because removes the hair on the outside chemically. The hair melts due to thethioglycolic acidsubstance that breaks the bonds between molecules keratin, the protein that hairs are made of, which then break off at the base and come off. There are creams to be applied with a spatula, others to be sprayed on the affected areas, and still others to be left to act during the shower.

The product is spread or sprayed directly on the skin covering all the hairs. Leave for 4-6 minutes and then remove with the spatula. If the area is still not smooth, leave it to act for a few more moments (but not exceeding 8 minutes) and then rinse and dry without rubbing.

Pro

When used well, hair removal cream is one of the more delicate methods to remove hair and has no side effects.

Against

There may be some allergies to the components of the cream. Also, as with the razor, it is necessary to repeat the depilation quite often because the effect lasts for 5-7 days.

Hair removal with electric epilator

It is a mains-powered device that epilates: the rotating blades grip the hair and tear it apart, together with its bulb, as if they were many tweezers. Epilators must be used preferably on short hair so as not to break them but tear them at the root and avoid sensitive areas such as the groin or armpits. Start the session after showering and before applying moisturizer.

Pro

This method guarantees hair regrowth after 7-10 days.

Against

Like waxing, the electric epilator can cause folliculitis.

Depilation with pulsed light

The session must be held in total safety, for which the machines of beauty centers are calibrated to guarantee results in the absence of risks, and therefore equipped with less power than those used by dermatologists. On average, 10 sessions are needed and one session costs from 70 euros upwards, in relation to the operator who performs the treatment and the extent of the area to be treated. Intense pulsed light, if not used correctly, could burn the skin.

Laser hair removal

In fact, lasers are not all the same and have different wavelengths. Those that can be used effectively in hair removal are:

Neodymium YAG laser: effective especially in phototypes III and IVtherefore basically darker, typical of Mediterranean populations, even with a moderate tan and without the risk of causing residual spots.

Diode lasers: particularly effective in all phototypes.

Alexandrite: used in populations with lighter phototype.

They are necessary to get results at least 8 sessions, once a month, for the first year; some will be useful later maintenance sessions, less frequent, to avoid hair regrowth. It is necessary to do more sessions because the hairs do not all grow at the same rate, and therefore there is a need to act at different times to hit them in the right growth phase. The cost is 150 euros upwards per sessionaccording to the area to be treated.

Side effects

Excessive laser power and pulsed light may cause skin burns e leave stains. After each session it is advisable not to sunbathe and not to go on tanning beds because the skin is irritated by the light beam from which it was struck. But already the next day there will be no problems.

